Multiple unions representing workers in the fields of health and education are calling for the implementation of more provincial francization programs, claiming the French language should be more present in these professions. Proposals for the programs will be submitted to the 1,200 delegates in attendance at the 33rd FTQ convention beginning January 16th in Montre
The programs would be aimed at allowing workers to become more effective in communicating in French. Workers taking these programs would receive their regular pay. FTQ president Daniel Boyer suggested that the lack of knowledge of French was caused by business managers being forced to quickly hire new workers due to the labour shortage during the pandemic.
Boyer said, “In the private seniors' residences and throughout the network, in the public CHSLDs, there are many people, especially workers, who come from immigrant backgrounds, and, yes, there are some who don't have a good enough command of French.” Boyer further explained that the lack of French is present in private companies and that the francization has previously proven to be successful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.