Having the "other talk" with your kids

If your financial talk with your kids was limited to taking a “daddy tax” bite of their pizza, you’re increasingly out of touch.
Canadians are starting to talk to their children about finances earlier, according to a PC Financial survey. Times are changing, with 89% of parents surveyed discussing the cold hard truth about cold hard cash, with families talking more about the importance of budgeting and finances to their children at a much younger age than before.
Three-in-five (60%) respondents aged 18-24 (youth) surveyed say they first learned about basic finances before the age of 16, compared to only half (48%) of respondents aged 40 + (parents).
Having "the money talk" these days seems to be a more normal conversation across households, with 89% parents reporting they began discussing finances and basic money management with their children by the time they turned 16.
The survey of 670 parents and 355 youth who are members of the online Angus Reid Forum, was conducted in French and English from July 22-25, 2022.
The poll looked at Canadians' comfort levels and their confidence with basic financial management, like how to budget and save, with 87% feeling they were setting a positive financial example for their kids, and 77% of youth saying their parents' habits positively influenced how they manage their money.
Half of parents (47%) surveyed say they were aged 16 or older when they first learned about basic finances, and while parents and youth are about equally likely to have first learned about finances from their parent or guardian, youth are significantly more likely than parents to find relevant information about finances through websites.
“Back-to-school season is the perfect time of year for parents to check-in with their kids to help them to gain a better understanding of money as they embark on their new journey," said certified financial advisor Jackie Porter. "Talking about finances is getting easier because youth are embracing the many tools and tips available at their fingertips. Kids have access to more information than any previous generation."
Getting ready for the new academic year can be financially challenging especially with the rising cost of everyday expenses. Every year brings a new learning opportunity for students, like understanding how to budget by opening a spending account, learning how to track spending, and how to stretch their dollar.
For more information:
https://www.canada.ca/en/financial-consumer-agency/services/teaching-children-money.html
www.pcfinancial.ca/en/learning-hub/blog/how-to-teach-your-children-good-money-habits/
