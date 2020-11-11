Got thoughts on the grand old dame of Sherbrooke street?
The transformation of the Empress is on the agenda in NDG, and the borough of Côte des Neiges–Notre Dame de Grâce is asking residents to share their ideas and comments on the new Empress project.
“The time has finally come to talk about the Empress” says a borough message. “Share your ideas, even the most unusual ones, and imagine what that space could be like in the future.”
Last March the borough mandated the Société d’habitation et de développement de Montréal (SHDM) for a proposal to rejuvenate the former Empress Theatre, and while there are serious urban development and heritage protection issues associated with the development, it also presents a unique opportunity for a significant project.
With a rare Egyptian style façade, the building has served as a burlesque venue and a cinema, remembered by most people today as the old Cinema V, but does not hold official heritage status, says the city. In 1992, a fire resulted in significant interior damage, the building acquired by the city in 1999, and the borough taking ownership in 2011.
In July, AEdifica was given a mandate to conduct a public consultation and to draw up a preliminary functional and technical plan with respect to the public facilities component. “Now it’s time for the community to be heard!” reads the statement.
It’s been a long while since anyone lined up outside in drag for Rocky Horror or in long johns and jock straps for Clockwork Orange. The goal today is to fashion a mixed-use project for the 93-year-old building, featuring a residential component with affordable housing; a cultural component with a multipurpose hall and community activities; and a commercial component on Sherbrooke that could include a venue for artistic expression in line with the local commercial offering.
Since 2000, several organizations have tried to develop projects to reopen and make use of the Empress Theatre, to no avail, owing to lack of funding to renovate. Public consultations began last week, and you can share your ideas until December 3 with feedback by organizers on December 10. Details on a public vote will be shared soon.
View the document: https://res.cloudinary.com/villemontreal/image/upload/v1604585768/portail/y2n5s1e7b3yljxv6o8kb.pdf
View the meeting: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kwQyIYXsRVs&ab_channel=CDNNDG
Download the form to share ideas, including for a project name: https://res.cloudinary.com/villemontreal/image/upload/v1604453304/portail/bti9nhgs7bhmmxr57n7c.pdf and email to nouvelempress@gmail.com
