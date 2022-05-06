The Montreal SPVM hate crimes unit is investigating after two men assaulted a male senior with an Israeli flag who had just attended the May 5 Israel Day rally, which began at Cabot Park at Atwater and Ste. Catherine West.
The attack took place just two blocks away, at Wood and Ste. Catherine in Westmount. The attack was posted on social media, and began with the young men trying to take away the flag and, just before they ran away, one of them hit the victim, who was. slightly injured. Some people just walked by as the attack took place, but others chased the perpetrators away.
The incident took place close to Westmount Square, where the Israeli consulate is located, and where violent anti-Israel protests occurred in 2021.
Hampstead councillor Michael Goldwax, who attended the rally, posted the video on Facebook and commented: "Disgusting! This shows the weakness of the punks who feel that they can team up on an elderly man. Fortunately, the injury was minor."
According to media reports, officials from nearby Dawson College are looking into whether the perpetrators are students of the CEGEP.
Marvin Rotrand, the national director of B'nai Brith Canada's League for Human Rights, told the media the organization believes a hate crime occurred.
"This is unacceptable," he said.
The League just released their antisemitism audit, which showed a 25 percent jump in anti-Jewish incidents in Quebec in 2021 compared to 2020.
Federation CJA and CIJA also condemned the attack.
"The security of our community is our highest priority," said Yair Szlak, CEO of Federation CJA. "We are appalled and outraged to openly witness an act of hatred and violence on the streets of Montreal, targeting a member of our Jewish community. Jewish Montrealers and supporters of the only democracy in the Middle East must be free to celebrate in peace and safety."
Federation CJA and CIJA-Quebec also praised the SPVM "for their professionalism in providing ample security during the Israel Day Rally."
"We live in a free and democratic society where we expect to be safe in our own city," Szlak said. "Despite the violent acts of aggression we witnessed on Thursday, we do not have any information indicating there is an elevated threat to our community, though, as always, we encourage community members to remain vigilant. If you see something, say something."
Eta Yudin, Vice President of The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs –Quebec, said that "just when Montrealers of good faith, members of the Jewish community gathered in celebration, it is upsetting that individuals would choose to engage in an act of aggression. Our message is loud and clear. Acts of hate, antisemitism and violence have no place in our streets."
What is there to investigate, we know this was done by Arabs who were out looking for Israeli independence day celebrations, thank you Justin Trudeau for allowing this to happen.
