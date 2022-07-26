Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper has endorsed Conservative leadership frontrunner Pierre Poilievre, saying he has the best chance to be victorious in the next federal election.
According to reports, Harper has never before endorsed a leadership candidate.
In a video released on social media, Harper said there has been much speculation about which leadership candidate he would support, and that he wanted to say so directly to Conservatives and all Canadians.
"It's a strong field, but one candidate has garnered disproportionate attention," the former Prime Minister said. "Pierre Poilievre was a strong Minister in my government. In the past several years, he's been our party's most vocal and effective critic of the Trudeau Liberals. He's been talking about the issues, especially the economic issues, that matter. Slow growth, debt, inflation, lack of job and housing opportunities and the need to fix the institutions that are failing Canadian families."
Harper added that Poilievre is "proposing answers rooted in sound Conservative ideas, but ones adapted for today's realities.
"That's why he has the strong support of our caucus and our existing membership, and why he is bringing the most new members and a new generation into our party. That's how we win the next federal election. In my opinion, Pierre has made by far the strongest case that he is the person to do that. I know, of course, others, including some of my friends, may disagree with me and I respect their views. But I thought you would like to know what my opinion actually is."
The other Conservative leadership candidates are Jean Charest, Leslyn Lewis, Roman Baber and Scott Aitchison. A new leader will be announced Sept. 10.
