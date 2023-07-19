Harder for minimum wage workers to afford rent

Minimum wage workers in Canada are having a harder time affording rent for a one-bedroom part in most locales, says a new report from the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives research institute.
The report's rental wage measure "provides a clear picture of the relationship between wages and rents because it calculates the hourly wage required to afford rent while working a standard 40-hour week and spending no more than 30 per cent of one’s income on housing."
"The rental wage is considerably higher than minimum wage in every single province," the report by David Macdonald and Ricardo Tranjan says. "Even in the three provinces with the highest minimum wage in Canada—B.C., Ontario, and Alberta—there’s a shortfall in what minimum-wage workers earn and the rent they have to pay, on average. In practice, this means that the higher minimum wages in these provinces don’t directly translate into better living conditions because landlords capture a larger share of those wages through high rents. The wage increases that people fought so hard for should improve the material conditions of working families, not go back into the pockets of the property-owning class."
The authors say the story in Canadian cities is "equally stark.
"The one-bedroom rental wage is lower than the minimum wage in only three Census Metropolitan Areas. All are in Quebec: Sherbrooke, Trois-Rivières, and Saguenay. Even there, rental affordability is on the decline. Every other CMA in Canada has average rents that far exceed what workers earn on the minimum wage. Vancouver and Toronto are the worst culprits: even two full-time minimum wage workers cannot afford a one-bedroom unit without spending more than 30 per cent of their combined income on housing."
Also, Quebec, in general, "has the smallest proportional gap between the minimum wage and the two-bedroom rental wage, but even there, workers need to earn $4.46 (31 per cent) more per hour to afford a unit without spending too much of their income.
"Montreal, Gatineau, Sherbrooke—saw increases in the number of minimum wage hours required to pay rent."
The report says the problem should not just be interpreted as one of supply and demand.
"At least three sets of factors make rent too high for low-wage earners — wage suppression policies; low supply of rental housing, especially purpose-built, rent-controlled, and non-market units; and poorly regulated rental markets that privilege profit-making over housing security and allow the use of rental accommodation as an asset class. In other words, the mess in which we find ourselves is due to bosses keeping wages down with help from provincial governments that set the minimum wage and federal governments that control monetary policy."
Another factor is "governments’ collective failure to build, finance, and acquire the right kinds of rental housing, which is compounded by landlords who use their political influence to weaken rental market regulations, allowing them to increase rents and profit margins. Markets do not solve the problems they create.
"When the desired outcome is housing security rather than profit, governments must regulate markets and support non-market housing."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.