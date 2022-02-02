Happy for half capacity, waiting for full return

“Working at 50% is better than serving just takeout,” says Bobby Dimitriadis, “but we cannot sustain a business at 50% for long.”
The executive chef of Foodtastic which owns 19 national restaurant brands, and owner of Robbie's Smokehouse in Chateauguay and Rotisserie Au Coq in Île Perrot, says simply saying you can open is not the whole story: the biggest challenge remains getting staff. “After each lockdown the industry loses more and more staff. People do not want to work in an industry that the government has shut down three times over the last 22 months.”
As for the latest reopening, “Overall, everything went well,” he says, including in Ontario. “Much, much better as far as sales, and even though most locations are understaffed,” he says, adding he received “a very positive feeling from ownerships.”
Haque at Ganges in NDG told The Suburban that despite opening at half capacity today “to be honest I don't see a rush of people coming back for in-house dining.” He says maybe 10 or 20 visits was all he expected. “People are not used to coming in to eat.” Home to some of the west end’s favourite Indian dishes since 1995, Haque says he anticipates takeout to dominate for the foreseeable future, “but I’m not excited right now about this. Many clients prefer take out or delivery and well see if regular clients come back.” He agrees the government’s restrictions and closures may have changed things forever, “but we will see in summer if 100% is restored and people don’t come, then we will know it takes more time, maybe 2022, maybe not.”
At Laval’s premier breakfast destination, Billy Pappas says things were rocking early today at Allo Mon Coco in Sainte Dorothée. “We are happy at 50%” he said, serving up heaps of their classic oversized portions of eggs and potatoes, and a host of comfort foods, thrilled to see loyal clients who found some normalcy return to their daily routines, as he reopens for regular 6 a.m. – 3 p.m. hours.
For his part, Pappas says the flow was steady all day. It was pretty busy around midday he says as breakfast clients gave way to the regular lunch crowds. The weather gave us a little love too.” But what felt great above all he told The Suburban, was the sight and sounds of customers, not just other employees. “What struck me most this time around, my staff obviously was happy, but the customers were happier. They are fed up with takeout.” He says the last shutdown really hurt business. “We were down 80% and it was terrible. As soon as the announcement came we were ready to go.”
Dimitriadis says supply chain issues will continue to dog reopening efforts. “Because of the huge holes created in our supplies, we often do not have certain products for extended periods of time; many customers do not understand, short on products and staff, restaurant owners and what staff return are working long hours and many days without time off… I am optimistic that this is the last lockdown but feel it will take time to return to pre-covid business.”
