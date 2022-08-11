Hampstead's Bonnie Feigenbaum is QCP candidate in D'Arcy McGee

Bonnie Feigenbaum, the former two-term Hampstead councillor and mayoral candidate, was introduced Thursday at Hampstead Park as the Conservative Party of Quebec's candidate in D'Arcy McGee for the Oct. 3 provincial election.
On hand were party leader Éric Duhaime, other party officials and members of Feigenbaum's family.
The D'Arcy McGee provincial riding includes Hampstead, Côte St. Luc and parts of Côte des Neiges-NDG.
Feigenbaum, who was also Chief of Staff for Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather, recently wrote an opinion piece in The Suburban expressing her discontent with the Quebec Liberal Party and her decision to switch to the Quebec Conservative Party. That article can be seen at this LINK.
Duhaime, in introducing Feigenbaum, said she has been in Hampstead for decades and is "very well known — she teaches [marketing research] at McGill and Concordia. She has always been a political activist and always there for the good causes locally. That's exactly the type of candidate we need to make sure the anglophones also are part of our coalition, of our movement."
Feigenbaum told the press conference that she is proud "to stand for a party whose core values are to stand up for individual rights and self-determination. I actually got into politics to fight for those exact principles during the Merger/Demerger period and was part of Hampstead’s successful demerger leadership team in 2004.
"I had been a Liberal most of my life, serving on the D’Arcy McGee Liberal Board on and off since 2014, but now, it’s crystal clear that the Liberal Party has not only failed to stand for me, and others like me, in the past but also refuses to stand for us now or in the future," she added. "I believe that since their 2018 defeat, the PLQ has been floundering with no anchor in fundamental values or vision. For me it was simple, I just stopped seeing myself, my values in the Liberal Party and it got worse and worse, seeming to me as a marketing research lecturer that they were positioning by poll, not by soul. So, I refamiliarized myself with the other parties represented in the National Assembly."
The candidate said that when she read the platform and values of the QCP, "so many core principles resonated, and that’s the thing about core principles, they are supposed to remain constant as they define you and tell the world what you stand for. One important principle that I’d like to point out, is the free votes, which means that Conservative MNAs are supposed to vote the way their electorate wants, not necessarily how their party positions, serving the people who voted them in. Also, the Quebec Conservative Party was the first to actively campaign against Bill 96. Thank you, Claire Samson, who was then the only party MNA, for voting against the bill. When you vote for me on the Conservative banner, you can be assured that I will be and can be your voice in the National Assembly.
Feigenbaum also said that just as Robert Libman was elected as D'Arcy McGee MNA for the Equality Party in 1989 after outrage for the Quebec Liberals in its use of the notwithstanding clause regarding English on signs, "we have an historic opportunity to make that happen again on Oct. 3."
Feigenbaum recounted that on Quebec referendum night 1995, she saw graffiti that said “Anglos go home” "and I felt like crying.
"And unfortunately, that’s the feeling I’ve been having and it’s been growing since the CAQ became government and began enacting their divisive policies.We need to stop this wag the dog politics and focus on health education, and the economy."
Asked later how she will stand out as two other parties opposed to the language law Bill 96 will be competing for D'Arcy McGee as well, Feigenbaum said, "I'll distinguish myself by me.
"None of their candidates has ever been elected in this riding. I've been living here, dealing with all of my friends and family, our roads and sewers, for 35 years. I know this riding. I want to make our community proud to be part of Quebec and be valued."
