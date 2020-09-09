Hampstead's Aug. 31 2:51 meeting started smoothly, but...

Even a less than three-minute Hampstead special council meeting couldn't go completely smoothly.
As we reported recently, Hampstead residents who attend council meetings have become irritated at the meeting's late starts and frequent recesses during meetings, some of which last up to an hour.
In contrast, the Aug. 31 7 p.m. special town council meeting not only started on time, it only lasted less than three minutes, which might be a record in terms of brevity. But it could have lasted just a minute and 30 seconds.
There were no questions, so council proceeded directly to the agenda. The one item concerned 85 Finchley Road, and Mayor William Steinberg said it involved the Director General signing a contract. The entire resolution, which I could not find on Hampstead's website but was featured on the screen as the videoconferenced meeting proceeded, said the contract was with the Environment Minister "contre les changements climatiques (against climate change). This was approved unanimously.
Steinberg called for a motion to adjourn the meeting, which was approved.
"Thank you, everyone and good night," Steinberg said after one minute and 36 seconds.
But then Councillor Jack Edery intervened.
"Do we have anything on..." Edery asked.
"No, there's no caucus," Steinberg responded.
After brief crosstalk, Steinberg said there would be a caucus meeting (behind closed doors) the next day.
Edery then asked about information regarding "whether or not the previous guy had to pay. Richard [Sun, the Director General] doesn't know, nobody knows?"
"Which previous guy?" Councillor Harvey Shaffer asked.
"That we let off the hook," Edery responded. "Remember the guy who knocked down a wall..."
"You mean [on] Heath?" Shaffer asked.
"Whatever the address," Edery said.
"Well, Bill says he'd have to verify with Mario," Shaffer said.
"Richard, we don't know if we got a letter of guarantee from him?" Edery asked.
"Guys, we're not in caucus now," Steinberg warned. "We're at a live council meeting and the meeting is over. Goodnight, everyone."
After a brief pause, Edery said, "What, I can't ask the question?"
The audio ended at that point. The video is still up via a link from Hampstead's website (www.hampstead.qc.ca) for all to view.
