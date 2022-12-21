Hampstead council passed its 2023 budget Wednesday Dec. 14, with an overall average 8.3 percent property tax increase for single-family homes, compared to a 6.3 percent increase last year.
Councillor Jack Edery, who presented the budget, said this year’s tax rate increase is a result of both the four percent local increase and a 12 percent increase in the town’s share for island-wide agglomeration services such as public transit, police and fire. Hampstead’s agglomeration share last year was 9.7 percent and the local tax increase at that time was three percent.
“We did our part to be responsible,” Edery posted on Facebook. “We cut where possible, we increased our PTI (three-year capital budget) fund to allow us to pay for capital expenses out of our budget rather than borrowing. This approach over the last 12 years has decreased our net debt from $14 million to only $2.5 million. This saves us about $800,000 per year in financing costs. We are in a solid position going forward with low debt, increasing capital reserves for roads and equipment, and a decent accumulated surplus to help us deal with future uncertainty. What we need is an equitable arrangement with Montreal regarding our Agglo taxes. Double digit tax increases on their part are unsustainable.”
Numerous demerged municipalities have and are expected to say the same. Montreal West Mayor Beny Masella had warned just before the Montreal budget was released that the agglomeration bill would be a disaster for demerged cities.
Other facts from the budget:
• “2022 is coming in within budget — a surplus is anticipated.”
• The 2023 local budget is $18,180,452, “plus $13,520,700 for the agglomeration’s share.” Last year’s total budget was $28.8 million.
• Capital investments for 2023 alone are $5.4 million, including $3,354,000 for the water and sewer network, $1,280,000 for roads and sidewalks, $386,000 for buildings and administration, $182,800 for parks and greenspaces, nearly $88,000 for vehicles and $58,700 for machinery and equipment.
