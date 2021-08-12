The 15th Annual Hampstead Blood Drive takes place Aug. 24 from 10 am to 8 pm at the Adessky Community Centre, 30 Lyncroft Rd., and is by appointment only because of the ongoing COVID pandemic.
Appointments must be scheduled by email (igive@hema-quebec.qc.ca) or by calling 1-800-343-7264. Organizers have pointed out that four lives can be saved for every pint donated.
“This is something that has been very near and dear to my heart," Councillor Michael Goldwax has said.
Goldwax and his son Brandon Baran-Goldwax have co-chaired the drive since 2007. An announcement points out that Brandon "owes his life to his parents, who pioneered direct-donation in Quebec in 1996 when he was born as a micro-Preemie at 25 weeks.
"Michael has been a regular blood-donor since being the first direct-donor in Quebec following the birth of his very premature son. Due to Brandon's extremely small size from being born 15 weeks too early, he required complete blood transfusions. Brandon's blood had become fatally toxic as he could not fight infections during the first few weeks of his life. During this time, there was a Hepatitis-C tainted blood scare and Michael was adamant that Brandon only receives his blood, to avoid further risk of infection."
At that time, "autologous blood donations, donating blood for one’s own later use, were allowed, but giving blood directly to another person was not permitted in Quebec. However, several hours after Brandon's birth, it was clear that he needed blood transfusions and Michael worked tirelessly with the Red Cross to get all the appropriate paperwork and approval to allow for direct donation. Michael was put on a high-iron regimen so that he would be able to give blood every few days to ensure his son’s survival."
Goldwax then worked then worked with the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at the Jewish General Hospital, "with Dr. Lajos Kovac, to facilitate the process for future families who wish to set up direct donations to their preemies.
"Now, parents of preemies who are dealing with similar difficult and stressful situations can seamlessly provide the necessary blood for their child to survive."
In 2007, Goldwax brought the Hampstead blood drive idea to Hema Quebec "so that as a community, they can further help save lives. Since its inception, more than 6,500 lives may have been saved because of this annual blood drive."
For more information about Brandon and his story, visit fondation.hema-quebec.qc.ca/histoire-brandon/).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.