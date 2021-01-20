Hampsteaders investing heavily in their homes: report

Hampstead residents have been investing heavily in work on their homes, it was revealed during the Jan. 11 council meeting by councillors Jack Edery and Warren Budning.
"We had $18 million of building permits in 2019 and $24 million in 2020," Edery said. "Our fees went from $176,000 to $269,000. In the deepest part of this pandemic, we had massive investments in our properties."
Councillor Warren Budning confirmed this and further said that in December 2020, 23 permits were issued to residents.
"At the same time in 2019, there were 22 permits," he said. "One more permit, but the difference in the value of work was $931,000 versus $3.75 million."
Budning also pointed out that throughout 2020, "up to Dec. 15, 457 permits were issued for a value of $24.47 million.
"We can see huge amounts of capital are being put into our residents' homes, and they're clearly reinvesting in their properties and our community. Hampstead has not only a growing population, but people proud to live here."
