Hampstead will consult with residents before any new rezoning is considered on the town's part of CSL Road, Mayor William Steinberg and Counncillor Warren Budning told the Aug. 18 special council meeting, in response to several questions.
The many questions were prompted by an agenda item referring to the "granting of a [$22,000 plus tax] contract for a feasibility study and estimate of additional tax revenue following the redevelopment of the Côte-Saint-Luc Road corridor." The item ended up being deferred.
Late last year, it was revealed that council hired an urban planning consultation firm to look at a "vision" for the future of its part of Côte St. Luc Road, which contains many old apartment buildings. This followed the rejection by area residents via referendum of the proposed 10-storey apartment building development at 5781-5783 CSL Road.
Resident Adriana Decker told the meeting she was under the impression that after last year's referendum, residents would be involved early in the CSL Road redevelopment process.
"Months and months later, the input of the residents has not been sought out."
Steinberg responded that some residents have expressed their views in recent months.
"Many of the people who voted in the referendum were tenants, and I can almost guarantee there isn't a single tenant who is going to be in favour of any development whatsoever," he added. "When you do a new building, you have to tear down the old one. For tenants, the number one factor is they don't want to move. Every member of council has said they want development on CSL Road. For those people who voted in the referendum, those people won't be happy with anything the council will propose. We are far from having enough information to make any educated decisions."
Also, in response to Decker, Steinberg said all commissioned reports on CSL Road will be made public when all the information is collected.
"We are not going to put things out piecemeal."
Steinberg added that while the referendum stopped the 10-storey apartment building project, "that doesn't mean we might not rezone CSL Road."
Later, Councillor Warren Budning said the council "is certainly aware of the results of the referendum, that the majority of residents who came out voted against [the proposed development], and that it was overwhelming from all polls.
"I just want to reassure the residents that, at least from my perspective and I think I speak for almost all the elected officials here, if not everybody, that we have no intention of passing any bylaw or change in zoning without consulting the public, and we will certainly have information sessions and consultation meetings in the near future.... It's absolutely essential that the public is consulted before anything moves forward."
Steinberg agreed. "Let me assure you, the councillors and the public, there absolutely will be consultations of the residents before council makes any final decisions. I'm an ardent proponent of getting the pulse of the entire town."
On the other side of the issue, resident Morton Grostern said he discussed the issue of CSL Road with elected officials and qualified real estate developers.
"They all clearly stated that denser, higher condos will generate more tax revenue than less dense, lower rental units," the question said. "Given this appears to be common knowledge and common sense, why is the town wasting money on this frivolous study to advise us what we already know?"
Steinberg replied that "I don't think we necessarily know all this. I would agree the town would make more money with condo buildings than with apartment buildings. However, I'm told most developers prefer rental units.... We will let the market decide what developers should do."
