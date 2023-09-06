Hampstead will look into how it can restrict traffic in the town should a Décarie Square redevelopment cause added traffic in the area in and around the town.
There is already a great deal of traffic in the area, which has been further exacerbated by work on the Décarie service road between Vézina and Jean Talon northbound.
At last year’s meetings regarding a new CSL master plan, a proposed redevelopment of Décarie Square involved a 15-minute neighbourhood, including seven towers, low rise residential housing, townhouses, an office/medical complex and office terrace, a four-season market building surrounded by public spaces, and a community centre gifted by the owners to CSL residents. The developers also said area traffic would be reduced by 30 percent.
CSL resident Sharon Freedman, who lives close to Hampstead and Décarie Square, told the Aug. 28 town council meeting that her area is “experiencing tremendous traffic, even on Saturday and Sundays, even on the service road.” She asked not only about Décarie Square but what the town could do about the slow-moving progress on the Cavendish extension between CSL and St. Laurent.
Freedman asked if there was a role Hampstead could play, “because this is really in your backyard.”
Levi responded that while the town can not do much about the Cavendish extension issue, in terms of enforcing a contract between two other parties, it can potentially do something about the Décarie Square issue.
“I was invited to a meeting in CSL with our director of Urban Planning, where CSL showed us their master plan, and they want to do a number of things, including the redevelopment of Décarie Square.
The Mayor added that the potential redevelopment is “very concerning to us as a town, with regards to the traffic that can come of it.
“I was vocal in my concerns to them. I was concerned that Hampstead would become a drive-through town. We will do everything in our power legally to restrict any increase in traffic because of that. I haven’t seen any development plans, but what I suggest you do is take a look to give you an idea of where they want to go and what the master plan will permit, what is the current zoning...”
“It’s four storeys,” Freedman said.
“I’m told the master plan will be something different,” Levi said. “I would encourage you to speak to CSL, see what they’re doing. When it comes to traffic that is coming into Hampstead, we will be looking at it meticulously and whatever we can do to restrict the flow of traffic, we will do it.”
