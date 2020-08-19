Hampstead water meter readings to be by e-mail, telephone

Upcoming water meter readings in Hampstead will be conducted mostly via e-mail and telephone, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the town announced last week.
"We wish to inform you that given the special circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 distancing measures, we have modified our approach to ensure that safety measures will be observed while minimizing physical contact," a town advisory says.
The procedure is: "[As of] Aug. 10 and ending Aug. 31, you will asked to provide our mandated contractor Les Compteurs d’eau du Québec with your water meter reading.
"They will be looking for your address, name, phone number, meter serial number (if available), the date and reading. For this, the preferred option would be to forward the necessary information by e-mail: lecture@cdedq.com while including a picture of the meter’s reading."
For those who want to provide the information by phone, call 450-376-6677, "where voicemail will be available should the volume of calls prove to be high.
"As of Sept. 7 and ending Sept. 30, for those residents who were unfortunately unable to provide the meter reading, the contractor will be visiting these properties while wearing face masks or shields and disinfecting their hands or gloves before and after each visit. For unsuccessful visits, a calling card will be left requesting that the necessary information be provided as per above. Return visits, if specifically requested, will be restricted to appointment only and on days which will be made available at a later date."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.