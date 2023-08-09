Hampstead updates its traffic bylaw

Hampstead council updated the town's traffic bylaw at the July council meeting, although Mayor Jeremy Levi explained that the exercise is largely housekeeping.
"We're just harmonizing and cleaning it up," he told The Suburban. "We're tightening up some definitions. There are no significant changes in the substance. It's just a very old bylaw, and we're updating it with more current terminology."
Still, the bylaw document contains what might be lesser known rules for the Hampstead road. They include:
• Parking is defined as "voluntarily stopping a vehicle, for three minutes or more, except when required by a traffic control device or a peace officer."
• As well, "it is prohibited to place, leave or display on private property any sign, marking or other device that will distort or obstruct the view of a traffic control device installed on a public street. Within 24 hours of receiving notice of such posting, the offender must remove any such sign or marking or other device, failing which the town may remove the same at the expense of the offender."
• U-turns are prohibited "at an intersection where the signs indicate that such manoeuvre is prohibited, at an intersection where a left turn is prohibited, at an intersection where traffic is controlled by traffic lights, and between intersections." Many municipalities have designated U-turn spots between intersections.
• "It is prohibited to drive a road vehicle on a sidewalk or over a curb except where there is a driveway. No person shall drive a vehicle or ride a horse in a park, playground or on the landscaped portion of a street, except those authorized by the town."
• "In a school zone, all road vehicles must be driven carefully and quietly....No person shall drive at a speed greater than 30 km/hr on a public street in a school zone [and] on any street designated as a 'playground zone' or 'park zone'."
• "Where there is water, mud or melting snow on the roadway, the driver of a road vehicle must reduce his speed to avoid splashing pedestrians."
• "It is prohibited to drive over an unprotected fire hose without the permission of a fireman, police officer, public security officer or municipal officer."
• "It is prohibited to run or participate in a race on the street or on the sidewalk in such a manner as to push or collide with pedestrians or in such a manner as to cause obstruction, embarrassment or confusion, except races that may be conducted with the written permission of Council."
• "It is prohibited for any driver of a vehicle, other than a public service road vehicle, to pass or follow within 100 metres of an emergency vehicle proceeding to an emergency call."
• "No person must park a vehicle on a public street for more than eight consecutive hours between 7 a.m. and 1 a.m."
• "No person must park a vehicle on a public street between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. without a valid permit.
• Tolerances regarding overnight parking without a permit apply on Easter (the day before the first day, for nine days), the four days of Good Friday to Easter Monday; the Jewish holiday of Shavuot, "starting the day before the first day for three days," from the eve of the first day of Rosh Hashana to the day after Simchat Torah, Christmas Eve to Jan. 2, each Friday night of the year as interpreted from Friday night to Saturday and the day before each legal holiday.
• "It is prohibited that a person who is not legally responsible for a vehicle to move or push the vehicle in an area where parking or stopping is prohibited."
• "Where a vehicle is abandoned or left unattended on a public street, it must be locked and closed in such a way that it cannot be set in motion." Councillor Harvey Shaffer has complained for years about car owners leaving their cars unlocked on the street.
• "It is prohibited to leave a child under seven years of age unattended in a road vehicle."
• "It is prohibited to play games or sports on the streets or sections of streets unless specifically designated by the council for such purposes."
• "It is prohibited to form a group of persons in the street or on the sidewalk so as to obstruct traffic."
