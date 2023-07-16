The Town of Hampstead will take another look at increased fees to access the pool at Hampstead Park, Mayor Jeremy Levi said at the July council meeting.
"Council is well aware of the concerns," he added. "We are going to be looking into this from a different angle, and will come back to any possible adjustments we can make. We're going to be trying this."
The pool fee issue was the dominant one during question period — day passes are $15 for residents three years old and up and free for those two years old and younger, and $25 for non-residents three years old and up. A season pass, only available to residents, is $210 for an individual and $375 for a family.
A five-year resident of Hampstead, and a regular pool user who has three children, said that two years ago, she paid $115 for a family season pass.
"Now there's an increase of over three times," the resident said. "If I want to go with my family for the day, it would cost $75. If I wanted to invite one of my kid's friends that doesn't live in Hampstead, that would cost me $100 [total] to spend one day at the pool with my family. That's outrageous to me."
The resident added that the approach to a municipality's pool should be accessibility, not exclusivity; and that adults should not have the same fee as children three and up. She added that it costs her $8 to swim at the Westmount pool.
Levi responded that on the day of the council meeting, which was especially hot, all had free access to the pool, and that will apply any time Environment Canada issues a heat warning.
"Yes, a couple of years ago, you paid $115 for a pass for 2020 and 2021. The rate was cut in half for COVID because the pool was not open as often as for a regular season. In addition, non-residents weren't at the pool in those years. The fees remained unchanged for the last decade. If those fees were indexed, we would probably arrive at an amount close to it, if not higher."
The Mayor added that this year, "we had an extremely challenging time preparing our budget.
"Our costs increased drastically. I don't have to tell anyone in this room that inflation spiralled out of control. Our costs, without increasing any services, increased over $1 million. We have a very small budget, you referenced other municipalities. Our local budget is about $16 million, $17 million, and $3 million from our budget goes to community services and recreation. I don't believe any decision we would have made on this would be a win-win situation. It's a very tough situation."
Levi said that "we are trying, in a very meticulous process, to keep property taxes as low as possible
"Our property tax increase was only three percent, which is well below most municipalities. The reason property taxes went up so significantly is because of the island-wide agglomeration. The city of Montreal downloaded, over the past few years, an increase of 22 percent in property taxes. So yes, the average property tax bill is $14,500, but what most people don't realize is that for the first time ever, more than half of that goes to the city of Montreal."
The Mayor said the council had to determine what was the best approach to keep property taxes low.
"One approach is to increase user fees. It wasn't just the pool, take a look at costs for renovation and construction permits. Those have significant increases. Overnight parking fees went up, dog permits went up, tennis court fees. The reality is if you take a look at all the fees over the past few years, none of those had been touched. It's not fair to the person who doesn't use any of those services, and is living on a fixed income, to only pay a higher property tax bill. I get both sides of this."
Levi also said he did not use the word "exclusivity" in a recent media interview about the pool fees.
"People came to me and felt a very strong sense that the pool is losing $100,000 a year. Their property taxes for the past 10 years, $1 million has gone to the pool and they feel, whether it's right or wrong, I'm just relaying what was conveyed to us, they feel that on some level, the Hampstead taxpayers deserve a priority over access to the pool than others. It's a no-win situation....We've seen garbage everywhere, the bathrooms have been a disaster. These are not things that were just made up. We have documented complaints from last year. Things just spiralled out of control."
The mayor also said revenue from daily passes is up 19 percent, and up 23 percent for membership passes.
"We are closely monitoring this. If people are not happy, and it's not working out, we're going to change course but everything that we see right now says otherwise. I understand there are people in this room who are upset, but there could be a lot more people who are happy having a more open space."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.