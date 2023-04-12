The town of Hampstead will soon hold a town hall meeting with the SPVM to discuss home break-ins, Mayor Jeremy Levi told the April council meeting.
The announcement followed demands from residents at the council meeting for action after three home break-ins took place in the past couple of months, and others late last year.
“We’re drafting some proper communications with some points to put out there, but at the same time, after the holidays, we’re going to organize a town hall meeting with the SPVM,” Levi said. “Everyone here at the meeting seems to have been a victim, and we want to get the message out there. We generally only act when it happens, and instead of being reactive, we want to take the approach of being proactive. We’re taking this very seriously.”
SPVM Station 9 commander Martin Montour told The Suburban he thinks the recent break-ins were conducted by the same group of criminals.
Montour appeared at the council meeting to discuss the break-ins. The commander said he could not go into details of the current investigation because the council meeting was being livestreamed and the criminals could have possibly been watching. Later, the livestream was turned off so people could speak freely, but details could still not be given out as The Suburban was present and recording the meeting.
Montour did tell residents that the perpetrators of recent break-ins are professionals, as opposed to the more worrisome individuals who are just looking for money for their next drug fix.
“They’re basically entering the second floor, in the two or three cases we’ve had recently,” the commander explained. “Some advice I can give is, if you go away, try and make sure you can have people watching over your house, that your lights will be on and you have security systems on your second floor windows, or if you could also have motion detectors. Many people will have motion detectors on the first floor, and that’s why thieves use the second floor. They’ll even crawl on the floor to go under the detector.”
It’s what Montour said next that caused some residents to protest and demand action from the town.
“If we’re dealing with professionals, they’re not going to break in while you’re sleeping in your house,” the commander said. “You can sleep safely. These people really do not want to get caught, they do not want to come face to face with any resident. They’re not going to try to break in while you’re sleeping.”
Some residents objected, prompting Levi to call for decorum. They protested that the police could not definitively offer such a reassurance. One resident said his home was burgled in the late afternoon, a half-hour before his wife came home.
Montour added that Station 9 is also having more presence on the streets. One resident complained he does not see that presence, but the commander said there were indeed more patrols.
Resident Derek Stern, who became emotional as he spoke, said he had been the latest break-in victim. Montour had told the meeting that he despises when such incidents happen on his station’s territory.
“I’m not here to put blame on anybody,” Stern said. “Pardon my French, s--t happens, and it happened to me. I just want to commend Station 9. It is a very emotional experience, but what I did learn, and what I think the town should do, is send an emergency notice to all the citizens and let them understand what is transpiring. Not to scare them, but to let them know what’s going on.”
Stern also pointed out that he had been in the process of updating his motion detectors when the break-and-enter took place.
“If that had been done beforehand, I would have been saved a lot of grief. A lot of people become complacent. Fifteen years ago, when I built my home, my alarm system was state of the art. Things change, technology changes and becomes much cheaper. Some people may have a budget constraint, but if you don’t, and you have the ability, it doesn’t take a lot to put in the film and some type of motion detectors on multiple floors.”
Stern also pointed out that the most sought items are jewellery and expensive handbags.
“Don’t leave jewellery on the dresser. There’s plenty of hiding spaces in the home....Maybe in the newsletter, you should say what the targets are. You never expect anyone to come into your home, but you should prepare for the worst to make sure these things don’t happen. Station 9 came, guns drawn. They were really upset, they took it to heart.”
