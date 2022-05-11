Hampstead mayor Jeremy Levi told a lengthy public consultation meeting that council will consult experts and enable residents to potentially register their opposition before passing a final bylaw regarding the Floor Space Index (FSI) of homes.
Residents sought clarity about the bylaw, wanted experts to be consulted before anything is finalized, and wanted to ensure there would be no more "monster homes" or a change to the look of the part of Hampstead that has older homes.
“Half of Hampstead has a zoning bylaw which states that you can build, renovate or expand your home up to 80 percent of the land size (Floor Space Index or FSI),” Levi pointed out at the April council meeting. “The other half is at 52 percent."
The Mayor told last month's meeting, where a first draft of the bylaw was passed, that the town is not changing the exterior look of a house and its maximum footprint — “we are not allowing houses to be built taller, we’re not changing the setbacks, we’re not changing the minimum greenspace, we’re just changing what is allowed in the FSI," what is allowed inside a house.
The Mayor explained that, for example, adding a solarium in a backyard would not change the look of a home from the way most people see it, in front. As well, a home cannot surpass 40 percent of the footprint or be more than 35 feet tall.
He has also said that, as well, "if somebody has a huge attic, but they are not eligible to build a bathroom in there, or make a den, a bedroom or anything else, we are now allowing a homeowner to do so because it doesn’t affect anything from the exterior.”
Levi told the May 2 public consultation that "this is just an idea right now. There has been no ultimate decision on this.
"This is the first step of a very long process that will take months. I want to reassure everyone that it is not the individuals on this side of the table who will ultimately make the decision. It's going to be the residents and the residents alone....No one on council believes this will change the look of the town. That's not what we're trying to do. If council is given evidence it will change the look of the town, speaking on my behalf, I would not be in favour of it."
The Mayor also pointed out that if the required 434 signatures are received on a register that would spark a referendum, the proposed bylaw would be pulled.
In terms of the FSI, "from my perspective, on any level of government, unless there's illegal activity going on, it is no one's business what is being done inside a house."
Levi added that after the public consultation, "we want to validate and analyze everybody's concerns, and make sure everybody is heard.
"We will be mandating an urban planning firm to provide us with good data and an opinion on whether this is the right thing for Hampstead, whether this will change the look of the town or not. Probably, after those results are in, we'll have another public consultation after sharing this with you. This will be a very transparent, slow process, to make sure what we're doing is in the best interest of Hampstead."
Councillor Jack Edery said he wants to know if there will be any unintended consequences regarding the bylaw that comes out of the discussion.
The Mayor also said a video of the May 2 consultation meeting will be provided to the urban planning firm.
