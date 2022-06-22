The Town of Hampstead announced that it will be collecting water samples beginning in July and concluding in September or October at older homes, to analyze the lead concentration in drinking water.
A town advisory says “today, the Quebec government is asking for the complete replacement of [lead] pipes. The Town of Hampstead wishes to act as a facilitator in this request.”
“We are testing every single immoveable, whether it’s an apartment building or a house, built before 1970,” Mayor Jeremy Levi told The Suburban. “Before 1970, houses were built with lead. We’re testing 1,300 properties, which is a good majority of the homes in the town. The Quebec government is requiring all municipalities to do the tests. We’re not expected to have major issues. We’ve been testing the city [properties] for several years and we haven’t had any issues.
“Now we’re doing a town-wide mega-test, but we’re not expecting anything significant based on the information that has been provided to us.”
Those whose homes will be inspected “must have received a letter stating that your residence is affected by this situation due to the construction year,” says the town advisory.
The town says the process will be in several phases.
• “Phase 1: Inventory of the districts to prioritize: As most of Hampstead was built before 1970, a plan will be put in place for how the collection of the water samples for testing will be taken. Residents affected by the situation will receive a letter with the necessary information.” That is taking place this month.
• “Phase 2: Water testing from July to September or October: The Town will grant a contract to a company, which will take water samples for testing. The objective is to verify for exposure to lead. Compliance monitoring will be conducted at the resident’s tap, with the aim to identify the properties with the highest lead concentrations. As monitoring of lead at the tap can be done using different sampling protocols, it is important that the selected protocol be appropriate to meet the desired objective.”
• “Protocol: How will the water sample be collected?: The most utilized tap (often the kitchen) in the house needs to be turned on for five minutes. It then must be turned off for 30 minutes. During this period, the tap can’t be used. After this wait, the water sample can be collected.”
• “Phase 3: Inventory, planning of the service entrances and the targeted pipes,” during the fall of 2022 and the winter of 2023: Once the analysis is completed, the results will indicate if lead is present in the water. This may require pipe and connection replacements. Who is responsible for replacing water service pipes? The responsibility is shared between the Town and the homeowners. The public section is replaced at the Town’s expense. The private section is replaced at the owner’s expense. The service line consists of two parts: a public section managed by the Town and a private section managed by the owners.”
• “Phase 4: Feedback, in the spring and summer of 2023: The citizens will be kept informed if the Town will carry out work on municipal pipe connections. The Town will advise residents of the work needed to be done on the pipes in their homes. In addition, a report will be available online so that everyone can have access to the information.”
• Lastly, any required work will take place in the summer of 2023.
To make an appointment, visit www.hampstead.qc.ca/en/lead/. The inspection by a technician is expected to take 45 minutes.
