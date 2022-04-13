A notice of motion was tabled at the April 4 town council meeting to enable property owners in the whole town to expand their homes to up to 80 percent of the land size should they desire.
“Half of Hampstead has a zoning bylaw which states that you can build, renovate or expand your home up to 80 percent of the land size,” Mayor Jeremy Levi explained. “The other half is at 52 percent. To give you a perfect example of how inequitable this is, personally my house is on the border, so I am eligible to have that 80 percent FSI (Floor Space Index) and literally my next door neighbour is at 52 percent. Council, for various reasons, didn’t think this to be just. So, we’re modifying it that it’s going to be 80 percent across the board.”
Levi added that the town is not changing “any other objective criteria — we are not allowing houses to be built taller, we’re not changing the setbacks, we’re not changing the minimum greenspace, we’re just changing what is allowed in the FSI.
“It’s good for the town because municipal values are made up of various things, and one is the actual square footage of a home. If somebody wanted to expand or add an extension to their backyard, which doesn’t necessarily affect the architectural landscape or the exterior view, and they still have plenty of distance to conform within the setbacks and all the other criteria, we’re going to help that resident improve their home the way they want, and that additional space adds to the municipal value, which adds to the town’s bottom line.”
As well, “if somebody has a huge attic, but they are not eligible to build a bathroom in there, or make a den, a bedroom or anything else, we are now allowing a homeowner to do so because it doesn’t affect anything from the exterior.”
The Mayor said the town will be “revisiting all of the rezoning bylaws — council was pretty unanimous on this.
“We wanted to remove the maximum for FSI. We wanted to normalize with the City of Montreal, which does not have any type of FSI. We’re not doing it now, because that would require a change to the master plan, and we’re not changing the master plan. The master plan is up for renewal in a couple of years.”
Levi urged residents to “submit your suggestions to council on how we can better improve our zoning bylaws and the overall master plan.”
He also pointed out that residents can potentially trigger a register regarding the zoning amendment, which could potentially lead to a referendum.
“I’ll tell you this, right off the bat, I’m certainly not in favour of any referendum. I don’t think any councillor is. We do think these changes are in the best interests of Hampstead.”
A public consultation on the second draft of the bylaw discussed April 4 will be held at the Adessky Community Centre at 7:30 p.m. May 2, before that night’s regular council meeting.
