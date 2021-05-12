The saga of Hampstead cutting ties with longtime popular tennis pro Guillermo Jorquera continued in lively fashion at last week’s town council meeting, with Councillor Leon Elfassy charaterizing the process that led to the decision as “not kosher.”
The pro was accused of psychological harassment against a town Community Services and Recreation (CSR) employee.
The council last month voted 6-1, with Mayor William Steinberg exceptionally voting and Elfassy dissenting, to “cancel the tennis courts rental agreement between the Town of Hampstead and 1 Tennis Inc.”
During last week’s council meeting, Steinberg said he would not comment on personnel issues regarding any town CSR employees. Some residents have lodged complaints of inappropriate behaviour by CSR employees against tennis court members.
Steinberg said last week that when there is an “official harassment complaint or the type of complaint we deem as being fitting into the category of psychological, sexual or other types, when that happens, the Quebec law states that we must hire an outside independent consulting firm.”
Steinberg said the resulting unredacted report regarding Guillermo Jorquera was given to director-general Richard Sun and outside counsel.
“Based on that, it was decided that the proper remedy for the situation was the termination of Guillermo’s lease.”
Steinberg said he and council then received numerous e-mails, attesting to the tennis pro’s popularity and positive qualities.
“I and the council heard all of that,” the Mayor added. “We don’t dispute it for a minute. We will say he is a wonderful person, a great coach and very popular with the tennis players. Nobody on council disagrees with that statement. Nevertheless, the issue in front of us was the psychological harassment.
“We interviewed the investigators... and frankly, we didn’t get sufficient answers so after they left, we got additional answers and specifics from the lawyers, from Richard Sun. I haven’t seen [the unredacted report], I don’t need to see it, I have not been told who the person who made the complaint was and I don’t need to know.
“There was more than enough information for the entire council, other than Councillor Elfassy, to vote to terminate the lease.”
Elfassy intervened at this point, speaking with passion.
“It’s important to put the cards on the table, and not to hide behind words,” he said. “I don’t sleep well when I know the investigation was not kosher! I have to disagree with all six of you who voted, because you were presented with a one-sided investigation with a complaint that was framed to get rid of a professional ... he’s been serving this town for 20 years, and you just said you know he’s wonderful, you know how good a man he is and how professional he is, and yet you turn around and say that proof was presented in front of you and there’s nothing else you can do!”
Elfassy asked if the tennis pro was asked if he denies the accusation.
“Did you ask questions about what happened with the investigator who resigned or left the firm? Did you ask if Guillermo’s story was presented?! That’s what you should ask, Mr. Mayor, and that’s what you should tell all the residents!”
The councillor said he is not out to expose anybody.
“I hope, one day, the real story comes out! The man deserves a right to defend himself. They interviewed one individual from his side! Only one!
(The Suburban‘s previous offer to Jorquera to e-mail us his side of the story at joel@thesuburban.com stands)
Steinberg replied that Elfassy is entitled to his viewpoint.
“I can’t comment...” the Mayor began.
“You can’t comment, huh!” Elfassy shot back.
“I haven’t been given that information,” Steinberg replied.
“But you are not privy to that information, that’s what we’ve been told!” Elfassy replied.
“I was not told who the witnesses are...” Steinberg began.
“I don’t know who the witnesses are, I don’t know who the complainant is, what I know is only one was interviewed from [the pro’s] side!” Elfassy replied.
“I’ve seen the e-mails alleging that, I do not know that,” the Mayor said.
“We know that not from the e-mails!” the councillor said. “It’s not right, Mr. Mayor, it’s not right!”
“I’m not going to argue with you,” Steinberg replied. “As I’ve said before, we do not have the right to, in any way, shape or form, influence an investigation, so we can not say who they should interview, we can’t second guess it. We got enough information, we spent the time we felt was necessary until we had enough information to make a decision.
“That’s all I can say on the subject.”
