Two Hampstead tenants failed to prove, even with a report from a town inspector, that their apartment was uninhabitable and they should receive monetary damages, said an Oct. 12 Tribunal Administratif du Logement judgment from Judge Luk Dufort.
The tenants asked that their lease be terminated nearly a year early, “on the grounds that the accommodation was unsuitable for habitation.” This took place. They also sued for $5,962.
The tenants argued that after first alerting the landlord to problems in February 2022, “in July, they noticed in the master bedroom green mould which would turn black on the wall. There were gnats and insects everywhere.”
The tenants wanted to be relocated for as long as the work would take, but the landlord refused, saying it could be done in one day.
The Town of Hampstead was asked for assistance, and its town inspector reported that he saw “problems that looked like mould on site,” as well as “a strong smell of humidity and rings of water infiltration at the base of the floors.’”
The tenants said their damages and expenses included clothes and shoes damaged by mould ($1,000), moving expenses ($600.74), reimbursement of rent paid for 10 days in their new accommodation ($772) and “the equivalent of two months’ rent for moral prejudice and inconvenience suffered ($3,590), alleging stress was caused by inaction by the landlord. Part of their proof was a Hampstead report that work had not been done as of July 27 of this year.
The building’s manager testified that he notified the tenants of the problem on July 14 of the problem and “had immediately mandated a team for the next day,” but the work could only begin in the afternoon because the tenants were working from home.
The manager added that “the water leak came from the neighbouring apartment and was quickly sealed” and that “all that remained was to dry out the damp parts, replace the affected materials and close the wall,” and that relocating the tenants was not justified as only one day of work was needed. He said the work could not be done because the tenants refused access to the apartment.
The judge decided that “the tenants do not meet the criteria required to demonstrate that the dwelling was unfit for habitation,” agreeing with the landlord that the tenants could not prove inaction, that workers were immediately called upon to resolve the issue and that access was denied in the morning because the tenants were teleworking, thus “the landlord did not have the time required to carry out the work.”
The judge also disagreed with the tenants that the required work was extensive and required their relocation, and found that they denied access to the workers “without a valid reason.” The judgment said the tenants also did not prove they suffered any health problems,” and that the Hampstead inspector’s report was ambiguous in terms of the presence of mould.
“As for moral damages, the evidence does not show any fault on the part of the landlord.”
The case against the landlord was dismissed.
