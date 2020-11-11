The Town of Hampstead has taken down from its website a list of thoughts on COVID-19 purported to be written by Dr. Bonnie Henry, the Public Health Officer of British Columbia.
This after The Suburban discovered that according to several media sources, the list entitled “The Words of Dr. Bonnie Henry” was not written by her, and the exact same list has been circulated on social media and also attributed to a noted American doctor.
We sent an e-mail of inquiry to Mayor William Steinberg early Thursday, and later in the day, the same Hampstead page displayed an Error 404 message.
“Thanks for the heads-up,” Steinberg e-mailed The Suburban. “We took the item down.”
“A warning to those quick to hit the ‘share’ button on social media — a list purporting to be ‘Wisdom from Dr. Bonnie Henry’ is making the rounds online, and it is definitely not anything the B.C. Public Health Official authored,” says a story this past summer in The Richmond News. “The list of 16 items runs the gamut of sound bite-style take-aways from Dr. Henry’s many press conferences and interviews. However, while the ideas may ring somewhat familiar in step with things she has said, none of the items on the list are direct quotes from Dr. Henry, nor did she assemble the list.”
According to the same story, “the list originated on Facebook and was shared by a user July 15.”
The Richmond News says the posting also has its roots in May 2020 Twitter posts by Dr. Faheen Younus, the Chief of Infectious Diseases, University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health.
“The paraphrased format [the same attributed to Dr. Henry in Canada] first appeared, and was widely shared, thanks to an article on the site TheAZB.com.”
Dr. Younus himself has disavowed the circulated list attributed to him, writing on Twitter: “These are not my words. There are errors and typos in this viral post on FB/WhatsApp that someone adapted from my tweets without approval. I share COVID info only on Twitter. Just read through my [timeline] here if you’d like accurate info.”
City News 1130 in Vancouver has also reported that the list of COVID advice is falsely attributed to Dr. Henry.
