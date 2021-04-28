Hampstead survey on CSL Road development won't be biased: Mayor

Hampstead council voted last week to pay the Léger survey firm $10,770 plus taxes to conduct a "major survey" of 2,600 local households regarding the potential redevelopment of its part of Côte St. Luc Road.
The town has already commissioned several studies on the feasibility of a redevelopment, which have been made public. In 2019, a proposal to replace one of the older buildings in the area with a new apartment building was defeated in a local referendum.
The survey dominated the lengthy question period during the April 19 meeting.
One questioner asked, "don't referendums speak loud enough?"
"The referendum was on one specific project," Mayor William Steinberg said. "The issue council has been discussing since that time is the upzoning (increasing the density) of Côte St. Luc Road.... Now we're at a point where we want to get input from residents. There will be additional steps which may or may not lead to the upzoning.... There's a lot of potential — extra tax revenue that could come in."
Council was asked by some questioners about the potential for bias in the survey.
"We already know the Mayor wants the projects to go through," one anonymous questioner asked. "So how can residents feel comfortable knowing questions are biased or slanted in one direction?"
Steinberg responded that "it's well-known I'm in favour of 10-storey buildings [in the area], no questions about it, I've made my views clear many times. Nevertheless, I want to know what the residents of Hampstead have to say. I would be rather foolish if I were to do this survey in such a way that it's magically biased and, believe me, I am an expert in doing surveys. There's no way to magically bias a survey to force people to give a particular answer, and Leger is a very professional firm.
"There's no way they would be associated with something that was deliberately biased. If it were biased and people were tricked into saying they wanted 10 storeys when they wanted eight, and I would go marching off into an election campaign... I would obviously lose the election.
"That would be really, really dumb and I don't think I'm that dumb."
Steinberg added that he chose the key questions, of which there are three, regarding a potential new civic centre, how high the potential buildings should be and possible environmental initiatives— Léger suggested an additional one regarding the age of the respondents. Residents will also be able to provide additional comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.