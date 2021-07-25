The Town of Hampstead started to remove the English part of its street signs at the request of the Office Québécois de la langue Française, and then stopped doing so after receiving information, it was revealed on the Hampstead Community Dialogue Facebook page.
Mayor William Steinberg told The Suburban the town originally received incomplete information about the matter. "We will be replacing the English lettering ASAP," the Mayor added. "If we are taken to court, we will certainly fight it."
On July 21, Brian Schor posted a photo of Stratford Road with the English portion, "Road", missing.
"Did a government regulation recently force Hampstead to erase the 'Road' on all the street signs?" Schor asked. "I just noticed that the English disappeared on all of them or did this happen awhile back and I only realized today?"
Councillor Warren Budning provided a response.
"This is a project that just began and will be completed over the coming weeks," Budning wrote. "The English is being removed at the request and directive of the OQLF."
Councillor Jack Edery called the removal "kind of pathetic. Literally erasing the Anglo history in Quebec."
When it was pointed out by another poster that Hampstead remains an officially bilingual city, Budning confirmed this is the case.
"That allows us to communicate with residents in multiple languages, publish bylaws in English and French, etc.. However, road and traffic signage fall under a specific provision of Bill 101, which supersedes bilingual municipal status. As the OQLF has been requesting and following-up on this change for a few years, we are now obliged to correct the issue and remove any English from street signage."
But then, on July 24, Edery pointed out that Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather provided information about previous attempts by the OQLF to intimidate bilingual municipalities into removing English from their street signs, and the town then stopped the process.
"We are putting the English back and telling the OQLF that if they don't like it they can sue us," Edery added.
Housefather reiterated on Facebook that "bilingual municipalities have the right to have both French and English on their street signs. Both communities have the right to be visible and see their language in public view. My role as an MP includes providing relevant information to and working with local municipalities and I am grateful to Mayor Mayor Bill Steinberg, Councillors Warren Budning and Jack Edery and the rest of Town Council for taking my calls on this issue and agreeing to restore the bilingual Hampstead signs."
In 2006, in a story broken by The Suburban, there was also an attempt by language officials to have Town of Mount Royal remove the English from their street signs. TMR began to do so, but then reinstated the English parts. In the early 1990s, there was an attempt to force Côte St. Luc to do the same.
