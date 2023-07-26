Annie Kakone and Abraham Albert Malka were recently ordered by Quebec Court Judge Eliana Marengo, in a scathing judgment, to pay Hampstead resident Fonda Siegel Bassel more than $30,000, plus interest.
The battle between the property owners involved the cutting down of trees on the plaintiff's property and the erection of a fence between the two properties. The judge said the following July 24, 2019 phone message left by Malka for the plaintiff's lawyer was "vulgar and disturbing" and was the "backdrop" of the case.
“Good afternoon Sir. My name is Abraham Malka. I’m calling you about the file no 500-22-266493-215 concerning a property that I sold two years ago on 41 Cleve. You sent me a lawsuit for $90,000, because I cut two small trees that belongs into [sic] my property, and I put a fence to protect my family. So I don’t know where you came up from, that this guy who sent… your claim, you can tell him he’s gonna get a d--k up his a-- you motherf-----s. K? You’re not gonna get nothing from me, you or him. You can go to hell. I’m gonna take you to court. You send me a letter of lawyers. You can go f--- yourselves, too.”
The court ruling says the defendant Malka, in 2016, had cedars cut down belonging to the plaintiff.
"More particularly, Malka and the workers trespassed on plaintiff’s property and obliterated seven mature cedars, four metres wide and two metres high, the whole without prior written notice to or authorization from plaintiff... contrary to the conditions attached to a city permit."
The document adds that when the plaintiff saw what was being done, "she ran outside in a state of shock and panic to demand that Malka and his workers stop doing what they were doing. Plaintiff declared feeling very 'upset' and 'horrified' at the time."
A demand letter was sent to the defendants, saying the illegal actions "have served to cause to our clients a most serious prejudice."
The defendants did not respond to the letter, and no further action was taken by the plaintiff until three years later, as she believed the cedars would grow back. They did not, and further legal action was launched in 2019.
"Following the suit, Malka went to plaintiff’s home, and proceeded to grievously insult her and her family; and then called plaintiff’s lawyer, and left the above-cited disturbing and verbally violent message. Clearly, defendants had no intention of conducting themselves in a responsible, reasonable and neighbourly manner."
In September 2020, the defendants argued that the "plaintiff authorized Malka to cut the branches that were on his side of the property; plaintiff’s claim is clearly frivolous, replete with false allegations, ill founded and devoid of evidence as per defendants' expert report; the damages claimed are exaggerated, absurd and unsupported by evidence having no legal ground."
The judge accorded "no credence or credibility to Malka’s testimony.
"Anyone who behaves as he did (trespassing on neighbour’s property; destroying neighbour’s property; disregarding neighbour and her property; insulting neighbour and her family; showing arrogance both at pre-trial examination and at trial, when he sarcastically stated that he used the severed branches to make soup, adding [in French], 'I told him to f--k off in English,' and saying to the lawyer, 'I told you you're an imbecile' does not deserve to be believed. These are not the words and actions of a respectful and responsible neighbour or individual....Neither Kakone nor Malka acted accordingly."
The court also faulted Kakone, despite her claim she did not participate in the felling of the trees.
"The Court does not believe this for an instant," the judgment says. "It is clear from the evidence that the internal and external renovation, including the installation of the fence, was a joint project of the defendants, and that they made decisions together."
The court, feeling the damage claim was exaggerated and finding that two reports by experts hired by each of the parties had contrary opinions, appointed its own expert.
Expert Bruno Paquet concluded that "after considering the costs and charges and taking into account the condition and location factors previously established, I establish the total monetary value of the damage suffered by Ms. Bassel at $14,700," and that "whereas defendant's employees necessarily had to cross the property line and encroach upon plaintiff's land, a claim may also be brought in the form of exemplary damages arising from the statutory provision known as the Act on the protection of trees," amongst other opinions.
The judge awarded the plaintiff "material damages in the amount of $14,700," as well as $15,000 "as reparation for the stress, trouble, inconvenience and loss of privacy and quality of life incurred," $500 under the Tree Protection Act, and $3,000 for the hiring of an expert — the plaintiff had asked for more than $6,383. The defendants also had to pay $2,255 for Paquet's fees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.