Hampstead releases Léger survey to upzone Côte St. Luc Road

The Town of Hampstead has released a Léger survey which polled residents as to whether they favour the upzoning of its part of Côte St. Luc Road, to enable the replacement of the current decades-old apartment buildings with new ones of a particular height.
The survey, conducted from May 18 to June 4, also asked whether residents favour the building of a new civic centre and if they favour potential new environmental measures. Some residents have objected to the methodology of the survey.
Mayor William Steinberg has said 10-storey buildings and the resulting revenues would enable the building of such a centre within four years, but councillors recently voted 5-2 against the Mayor's resolution which asked the council's position on 10-storey buildings for the area. Also, in 2019, a referendum put a stop to a proposed new apartment building in the area.
Facts from the survey:
• Five hundred and forty-four participated in the survey — results from residents of Côte St. Luc Road, of whom 67 participated, were also distinguished from those of the rest of the town. Some residents objected to this statistical separation, and also argued that more residents participated in the 2019 referendum than the survey.
• Regarding a new proposed civic centre to be built in which tax increases would not exceed inflation, 61 percent were in favour overall with approximately 38 percent strongly in favour and 24 percent somewhat in favour. Thirty-three percent were against, 24 percent strongly and nine percent somewhat. For those living on CSL Road, 43 percent were in favour (27 percent strongly, 16 percent somewhat) and 39 percent were against (30 percent strongly, nine percent somewhat). In the 18-54 age group, 56 percent were in favour and 38 percent were against. In the 55+ age group, 67 percent were in favour and 29 percent against.
• Regarding the construction of higher buildings on Hampstead's part of CSL Road, from Stratford to Alpine, 35 percent of all those who responded said they wanted no change, 11 percent wanted six storeys, 13 percent wanted eight storeys, 24 percent wanted 10 storeys and 14 percent wanted more than 10 storeys, meaning 62 percent favoured some sort of change.
• For those directly affected, living on CSL Road, 61 percent wanted no change, and 37 percent said they wanted some type of change (16 percent six storeys, seven percent eight storeys, nine percent 10 storeys and four percent more than 10 storeys). In the rest of Hampstead, 32 percent wanted no change and 66 percent wanted a change (10 percent six storeys, 13 percent eight storeys, 27 percent 10 storeys and 16 percent more than 10 storeys). Of those 18 to 54, 44 percent wanted no change and 53 percent wanted a change, with 18 percent favouring 10 storeys. In the 55+ age group, 28 percent wanted no change and 70 percent favoured a change, with 29 percent favouring 10 storeys.
• Of those in favour of a new civic centre, 15 percent want no change on CSL Road and 83 percent want a change.
• The survey also asked if residents favour various environmental measures which would have at most a minimal impact on the town's budget, such as incentives for solar roofs, electric charging stations for cars and the town favouring electric or hybrid vehicles. Eighty-one percent were in favour and 12 percent were against. In this case, there was not a big difference between the opinions of the residents of CSL Road and the rest of Hampstead, nor between age groups.
"It is interesting but not surprising that the residents living on CSL Road had very different views from those living in the rest of Hampstead," Steinberg commented on the Hampstead website. "The comments showed that council must look carefully at which measures to implement as not everyone favored all measures."
Councillor Jack Edery, who voted against 10 storeys but had no further comment at the special June 28 council meeting, commented on the Facebook Hampstead Community Dialogue page that "now that 10 storeys is off the table, council needs to work with the affected residents and come up with a solution that works for everybody. Please advise if you would like to work on this with me and the other councillors." Some residents responded favourably.
Facebook page member Fabiola Gómez called for the removal of the Léger survey from the town's website.
"This is a false, biased, baseless result. This is a disgrace!"
