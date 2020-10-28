Hampstead Public Security to participate in Walk of Remembrance Nov. 2

Hampstead residents are being asked to help raise $3,000 as part of the town's Public Security department participation in a 35-km Walk Of Remembrance, taking place Nov. 2.
The funds being raised will go to Suicide Action Montreal and the operational stress injury (OSI) clinic at Ste. Anne’s Hospital.
The walk begins at the Hampstead Cenotaph at Hampstead Park and concludes at Saint-Anne's Hospital in St. Anne de Bellevue.
Residents are invited to attend a starting ceremony, which will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Nov. 2 at 30 Lyncroft, which is Hampstead Park.
"Initiated by active and retired Canadian Armed Forces veterans as well as Public Security Service members of the Town of Hampstead, the event has the objective of reminding everybody— civilians, active members, veterans and first responders that you are never alone with your difficulties," says a town announcement. "Furthermore, the Royal Montreal Regiment and Royal Canadian Legion (Branch 14) members will join us in either participating or supporting this event.
"This walk has the goal of raising funds to help the organizations in their mission to provide crucial services to people with multiple mental health difficulties."
For those who want to help the participants reach their $3,000 goal, go to www.imakeanonlinedonation.org/sam/MARCHESOUV/.
"Your donation will initially go entirely to Suicide Action Montreal, who will give out tax receipts, and then give 50 percent of the donations raised to the OSI clinic of the Saint-Anne de Bellevue's Hospital."
For more information or to join the walking team, e-mail chardy-thouin@hampstead.qc.ca.
