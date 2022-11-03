Hampstead Mayor Jeremy Levi has proposed to other municipal Mayors a co-operative arrangement for garbage collection, as the town and other cities have experienced issues with sanitation due to labour shortages.
Residents have complained about this issue on social media sites for months, particularly about their streets being missed on the collection day.
"It's a disaster across the board," Levi told The Suburban. "That's what we're hearing."
A full-day strategic meeting is expected to take place in January with members of the Association of Suburban Municipalities, "and we're going to add this issue to the agenda and see if it's feasible."
The Mayor said his proposal, which is preliminary, would be to "create a separate entity, governed by itself but ultimately answerable to the Mayors and the Directors-General of the individual municipalities. The cities would buy into it, and if there's any surplus at the end of the year, that gets returned to the municipalities based on the respective contributions."
Levi wrote on his Facebook page that "the quality-of-service Hampstead deserves has not been met. These issues are the result of persistent systemic issues within the industry... this is an island-wide problem."
The root of the problem, he wrote, "stems from a lack of employees within the labour market.
"There are only a handful of garbage collection companies on the island that service municipalities. All of the garbage collection companies have advised the municipalities that they are completely understaffed. Furthermore, because there is such high employee turnover within their companies, there is constantly a new learning curve that the drivers need to attain to learn the routes of the town. This is why some streets are left uncollected. Even if we were to cancel the contract, which we can, and choose a new supplier, the problem would not be solved."
Levi pointed out that Hampstead has to outsource its garbage collection, as it cannot afford as a town to collect it. The co-operative would "allow the municipalities to be in total control of the quality of service.
"We are also looking into a short-term solution with our public works department. I, along with all of council, are just as unsatisfied with the level of service received, and are totally committed to finding a solution."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.