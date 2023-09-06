Hampstead probing dispatcher's response to intervention demand

Hampstead Mayor Jeremy Levi said the town will look into a dispatcher's response to a resident's request for Public Security personnel intervention during a recent racially charged incident.
Levi pointed out that the dispatcher does not work "in-house."
"That was evident," the resident said at the Aug. 28 council meeting.
The resident, who lives in the area of Hampstead Road and Lyncroft, pointed out that two of his neighbours were recently robbed.
"I came out of my driveway Wednesday [Aug. 23], and there was a car missing its hubcaps, all dented, windows opened," the resident explained. "I pulled out of my driveway and I asked the guy, do you need help, are you okay?' He immediately accused me of racial profiling. I explained to him that my son is married to a Nigerian, and 'I don't even know what colour you are.' He said, 'you guys all say that.'"
The resident said he felt that the situation was escalating, saying while he remained calm, the other person was becoming agitated.
"I called up Hampstead security, 'if you see something say something, right?' He was parked two feet from the curb, which was what alerted me to begin with. I then had to debate with the dispatcher, he kept asking me, 'is there something wrong?' and "I said no, but the person is agitated, he's getting aggressive and I don't know who he is and it should be checked out.' The dispatcher said 'you don't need anyone dispatched to you.' I was speaking calmly and I said 'I pay my taxes, I was told by the Mayor 'if you see something, say something,' get a car here now!'"
The resident said two Public Security cars came in five minutes, by which time the other man left.
"The three officers who showed up were completely stunned that they had not been dispatched so that they would have seen the guy before he left. In other words, while I was debating [with the dispatcher], the guy left."
Levi said the resident "100 percent did the right thing.
"I'm going to look into this. The dispatcher should not have said that. If there's an issue and the resident wanted a car, the immediate and proper response is 'you got it, no questions asked, no debate, nothing.' We're going to look into this."
