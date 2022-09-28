The Town of Hampstead is planning to hold a public consultation with a provincial expert regarding the lead concentration in drinking water in the town, Councillor Jack Edery posted on the Hampstead Community Dialogue Facebook page.
The town is in the process of testing all homes built before 1970. The testing is expected to be completed in October.
Edery was responding to a resident whose home’s lead levels were “triple the allowed maximum.” The resident asked what the town’s plans were regarding this issue.
The councillor responded that he has “volunteered to head up the the lead mitigation task force.
“We are going above and beyond provincial requirements. We are testing every single home, apartment building, the school and religious institutions in town. We are determining through testing if the source of lead emanates from within the home or from the city connector pipe. If it emanates from the city, we will replace the pipe.”
Edery also revealed that about 10 percent of homes tested as of Sept. 21 have lead issues.
“We have prioritized those with the highest concentrations for immediate action, such as bore holes to physically determine if our pipe is the source of lead and to replace that pipe. We are communicating results to residents as soon as they come in. Cost is not a factor in fixing this problem. Our goal is the safest drinking water as fast as possible.”
Edery added that “we are arranging for a public consultation with a provincial expert.”
“In the meantime, please help us help you by making sure you have set up an appointment to have your home tested. All residents with traces of lead in their water can pick up a lead filtering water jug from the town, or ask to have it delivered if you can not pick it up. This is a problem that has existed since the town was first established. We have a plan, we have the resources and we have the will to get it done.”
