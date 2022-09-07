Hampstead council passed a bylaw amendment at its Sept. 6 public meeting, providing an "extra layer of protection" for local tenants.
"Let's say a landlord wants to renovate a particular unit, we will not issue a permit until we know that the tenant has been properly relocated," Mayor Jeremy Levi told The Suburban. "That's what the law is with the [Rental Board], that if you want to evict a tenant to do a renovation, you need to get approval from the Régie du Logement to do that, or you need to have the consent of the tenant.
Levi said Hampstead is not changing the law.
"We're adding another layer of protection for tenants to make sure that someone is not going about a renovation illegally, without doing what the Régie requires. We're not going to issue the permit until we're satisfied the tenant is relocated properly if they have to be evicted for whatever reason."
Tenants living on Côte St. Luc Road were central to last year's municipal election campaign, as former mayor William Steinberg favoured the redevelopment of the area with new buildings, which if it went ahead would have necessitated the residents moving. Residents voted in a referendum in 2019 against a proposed new apartment building in the area.
Hampstead also added a section to its website called "your rights as a tenant, "to level the playing field for everybody," Levi said.
The section says, regarding evictions and renovictions, "eviction from a dwelling is accompanied by a notice that must generally be received six months before the end of the lease. There are conditions under which the landlord can evict a tenant. However, these are specific when it comes to renovations (change in the internal structure of the building) or a repossession.
"In the event of an eviction, the tenant has 30 days to respond upon reception of the notice, and if he accepts the conditions, he may receive compensation from his landlord. Important! It is illegal for a landlord to evict a tenant to simply do renovations. This is sometimes called 'renoviction.' This can be a way to rent the apartment to a new tenant at a much higher rent."
As well, "be aware that a landlord cannot evict a tenant if the tenant or their spouse meets the following three conditions: Is age 70 or over, has lived in the apartment for 10 years or more and has an income that would qualify them for low-rental housing."
The entire page can be seen at www.hampstead.qc.ca/en/town/your-rights-as-a-tenant.
