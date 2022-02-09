Hampstead passes $28.8 million budget

Hampstead council unanimously passed a $28.8 million budget last week. Councillor Jack Edery presented the budget to the public at a special Jan. 31 council meeting. He said that 2021 “is coming in within budget,” and that a surplus is anticipated.
“We’re expecting around $400,000 for 2021,” he pointed out.
As well, the property tax increase will be a total 6.3 percent, taking into account the increase in the town’s share of the agglomeration bill of 9.7 percent. The purely local tax increase is three percent. In total, the owner of a single family home at the average evaluation for the town will pay $13,667 this year in property tax compared to $12,859 last year, taking into account local and agglomeration taxes.
“We are having a big problem this year with the agglomeration because of the 9.7 percent increase,” Edery said. “We have no control over that, it’s an increase specifically related to previous years’ deficits in the agglo, which they are tacking onto us....We [demerged cities] have representation there, but we’re a minority.
“We have literally no say. The people who don’t vote in Montreal are getting hit with a larger tax and the people who vote within Montreal end up with a very agreeable two percent tax rate increase.” Regarding the three percent local increase, “we started off at 2.3 percent, but we brought it up 0.7 percent because we and all of North America are expecting high inflation, so to act as a buffer against high inflation, we want to build that buffer now so there will be less sticker shock.”
Planned capital investments are $3.9 million for 2022, mostly for the water and sewer network, and roads and sidewalks. In terms of expenses, the bulk this year is 37.6 percent ($6.2 million) for Public Works, clearing snow, sewers, garbage, compost, parks and other related work. Twenty-one percent, or $3.49 million, is for administration.
Local revenues went up a total 2.3 percent — fines and penalties increased 23.8 percent, property transfer duties increased 20 percent, permits and licenses increased 19.1 percent and government grants decreased 55 percent, as grants to cover COVID-related costs are not expected in 2022. Local taxes based on property evaluations increased 3.2 percent. Water tax per consumption was the same as last year.
“A big part of this budget, and the changes, is that we’re looking to a post-COVID situation, so we’re assuming things will be more back to normal than it was in the previous budget,” Edery explained.
