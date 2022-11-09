Hampstead observes Remembrance Day

The Town of Hampstead held its annual Remembrance Day ceremony Thursday Nov. 3 at Hampstead Park, to pay tribute to veterans and those who fell in past wars.
On hand were Mayor Jeremy Levi and members of Hampstead council, Côte St. Luc Mayor Mitchell Brownstein and Councillor Steven Erdelyi, there as Head of Solomon Schechter Academy; Rabbi Levi New of the Montreal Torah Center; Chelsea Craig representing Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather, new D'Arcy McGee MNA Elisabeth Prass, members of the Royal Montreal Regiment and RMR Association, Branch 14 of the Royal Canadian Legion, Lieutenant Jonathan Aubé of SPVM Station 9 and students from Solomon Schechter, Hampstead School and Bialik High School.
Wreaths were laid by the dignitaries and guests, and a parade was held as the dignitaries watched. Students recited prose, including the traditional In Flanders Fields.
"The Town of Hampstead has been doing this annual event for over 30 years, and each year we take the opportunity to keep the faith with those who have served and to immortalize those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for peace among the nations," Levi said. "We also honour those who continue to serve our country during times of conflict, war and peace."
Rabbi New said the "citizens of this divinely blessed country" are the beneficiaries of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in preserving freedom.
"As such, a gathering is in itself necessary, it's beautiful and very meaningful, but it would seem to me it shouldn't stop there. It's not enough we gather and remember, and then go on with the rest of our lives. This gathering should be a catalyst and inspire us to learn from those we are commemorating."
