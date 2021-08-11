Hampstead not yet ready for in-person meetings: Mayor

Mayor William Steinberg, responding to a question at the Aug. 2 council meeting, said there will not be any in-person council meetings yet.
"Unfortunately, we have to follow Quebec's rules, and the rules would severely limit the number of people who could attend a live meeting," the Mayor said. "I've been in touch with some of my fellow Mayors and nobody is opening up to live meetings at this point. If the situation changes and Quebec says we can have meetings as we used to with no restrictions on the number, I'll be the first to say 'let's go back to live meetings.'"
The Suburban pointed out to Steinberg that some municipalities, including Pointe Claire, started in-person council meetings, albeit with reduced attendance.
The Mayor responded that "CSL is not going to live meetings and Westmount not until September at the earliest. If restrictions are removed by Quebec, we will return to live meetings, but now more people can potentially attend online than would be allowed at a live meeting."
