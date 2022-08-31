Hampstead Mayor Jeremy Levi recently told a resident that the monthly public town council meetings have to be in-person only at the Adessky Community Centre, at least for now.
Other council meetings have been hybrid, in-person and on platforms, including Zoom and YouTube.
The question was asked by a Côte St. Luc Road resident, who had missed the June council meeting and found out the streaming of the meetings via Facebook had been discontinued.
"I just want to find out what the current timeline is for bringing back streaming and replays," the resident asked. He also wondered if Hampstead could get its own YouTube channel, as some other boroughs and municipalities have, including CSL and Montreal West.
"Does cost play any role in the council's decision on this matter?"
Levi said the period of time in which council is not streaming the meetings is not permanent, but that it is happening "for an undetermined time period.
"We can't get into the reason, but it's for legal purposes," the Mayor added. "We would love to have this resolved and put it back. Regarding a YouTube channel, we had them streamed on our Facebook page, and we could look into putting [the meetings] on YouTube. It's just a different platform, but the same idea. It has nothing to do with cost. It's just for legal reasons."
