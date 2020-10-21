Hampstead mayoral candidate calls for public release of urban planning audit

Hampstead mayoral candidate Jeremy Levi is calling on Mayor William Steinberg to release a Quebec government urban planning audit completed earlier this year regarding the town's management of permits and certificates.
In an e-mail to Steinberg, Levi enclosed a May 20 letter sent to Steinberg from the Quebec Municipal Commission May 20, "advising you of the requirement to table the results of the audit at the immediately proceeding council meeting.
"There have now been five council meetings since this letter has been issued," Levi added. "You have failed to table the report five times. I specifically asked you regarding making this report public at [the October council meeting] and you denied your obligation to do so. I call on you to immediately make this report publicly available, and uphold your responsibilities for responsible governance."
The letter from the Quebec Municipal Council says, "this report must be tabled at the first meeting of the council of your municipality following its reception."
The matter came up during the Oct. 5 council meeting, as resident Morton Grostern questioned a reference to an audit on one item of the agenda, and asked if its results would be posted on the town's website.
Steinberg replied that the Quebec government is "auditing different municipalities — Hampstead happened to be one of the first five that they chose.
"They came in and spent a few months asking a lot of questions about how urban planning is done in Hampstead," the Mayor added. "At the end of the day, they came up with a report. That report was presented to council, we thanked them for the report and we've already implemented many of the suggestions, and we are continuing to implement additional suggestions. Beyond that, I can't comment at this point on whether the report will be made public. I'm not even sure if we're allowed to make it public. I vaguely remember we're not allowed to do it, but I can tell you the government has accepted our action plan."
Councillor Warren Budning said the audit was "just a very basic review of the urban planning process throughout the town, and the way we go about issuing and analyzing permits."
Budning added that the audit made such recommendations, and the town implemented, "producing brochures for residents, having online brochures, and brochures physically at city hall," as well as "having online applications for permits and how much permits will cost, and rules and delays related to permit applications."
Steinberg said the audit contained "excellent, useful information. We were lucky we were one of the first to benefit from their expertise."
Levi, later in the meeting, brought up the issue of making the audit available for public view. Steinberg repeated that he does not think the town is allowed to make to put the audit on the town's website.
In the e-mail exchange that followed the meeting, Steinberg wrote that he double-checked regarding the public release of the audit "and my answer that I gave was 100 percent correct," that the audit is "strictly confidential."
Levi disagreed.
"I am still waiting for proof that you are not obligated to table the results of the audit," he wrote. "I have confirmed with the CMQ, that you are in fact required to do so. You are failing to uphold your responsibilities. It is a great shame that we have to jump through hoops with you to obtain what is rightfully public information.
"I demand that you table the results at the next council meeting."
We await the next council meeting...
