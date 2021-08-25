Hampstead Mayoral candidate asks about beautification lawsuit

Hampstead Mayoral candidate Jeremy Levi inquired at last week's special council meeting about the $50,000 lawsuit Mayor William Steinberg and his wife Doris are bringing against Councillor Jack Edery.
The Steinbergs contend that an e-mail Edery sent to council and town staff regarding beautification-related spending was defamatory to them. Doris Steinberg ended her beautification-related volunteer activities following the sending of that e-mail. Edery counters that the e-mail's intention, which resulted in an audit approved by council, was to prompt better financial controls.
During the Aug. 16 meeting, Levi, in writing, asked Steinberg: "You have stated countless times before that your wife never benefited financially from her involvement with beautification.
"Yet, you and she are claiming $50,000 in damages from Councillor Jack Edery, which ultimately means you're claiming damages from the town, and the town will have to cover all the costs. These are inconsistent facts — if you and your wife's claims are awarded, it would seem that she did, in fact, benefit financially. Can you please clarify how she did not benefit financially, but believes there is merit to $50,000 in damages?" As a councillor at the time of the lawsuit, Edery's legal fees and any judgement against him will be covered by the town.
Edery asked to respond to that question.
"I think you'll appreciate the answer," the councillor told Steinberg. The Mayor allowed Edery to do so.
"The question was, 'did Doris benefit financially from the town?'" Edery said. "The answer is, and has always been, no. Doris did not benefit financially from the town, either legally or illegally... that has never been in question. Doris simply acted as a volunteer. The problem was financial controls. The second question seems to be a trick question, 'how do you not benefit from the town if there's a $50,000 settlement?' That's a separate question altogether, it's a question of damages they're seeking."
Steinberg said "I agree 100 percent and I'm glad to hear you say that.
"And if there are problems with financial controls, they have nothing to do with Doris. If there's a settlement and we get $50,000, that would be in the future. Right now, we're talking about the past. We'll get to the future when we get to the future. That is all I want to say at this point in time on this topic."
Council regular Mort Grostern then asked if Councillor Harvey Shaffer, in charge of the legal portfolio on council, could offer his opinion on the merits of the Steinbergs' lawsuit, and how it affects the town's reputation. Steinberg and Shaffer agreed a response from Shaffer would not be appropriate.
Following the meeting, The Suburban asked Steinberg why he did not repeat on Aug. 16 his recent comment to us, that “should we go to court and win, we would donate the award to the Town.”
"No reason," Steinberg responded. "You already reported on my previous statement. I prefer not to keep answering the same thing."
