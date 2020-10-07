Hampstead Mayor wins Hear Quebec award

Hampstead Mayor William Steinberg was recently presented with the Hear Quebec organization's Hearing Hear’os award, for his efforts to secure a commitment from the provincial government to have cochlear implants performed in Montreal as well as Quebec City.
Steinberg received his first cochlear implant in 2004— the implant is an electronic device which helps deaf and profoundly deaf people by providing sound signals to the brain.
In 2018, Hampstead council passed a resolution calling on the Quebec government to immediately transfer 70 percent of its total cochlear implant program budget to Montreal.
A statement on Hampstead's website points out that soon after Steinberg was first elected Mayor in 2005, "Dr. Saul Frankiel asked him to join a group of doctors and other medical professionals trying to get cochlear implant surgery performed in Montreal as well as Quebec City. At the time, the surgery was only done in Quebec City. While the program was excellent, many who lived in Montreal could not take the necessary time to travel to Quebec City for several appointments, the surgery, and the programming."
The statement adds that Steinberg "eagerly accepted the invitation.
"Knowing how miraculous cochlear implants were, he wanted to do whatever was necessary to bring that gift to others who were missing out. He never imagined that it would take 15 years to get the Quebec government to do what should have been obvious, but he persevered."
According to the statement, before the last provincial election, Steinberg felt he was hearing "empty promises" from the then-Quebec Liberal government, and went to work gathering support for cochlear implant procedures in Montreal.
"He got support from all the demerged suburbs, then from Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and from the CMM representing the entire Greater Montreal region. Finally, just two weeks before the election, he secured a commitment from the CAQ."
While the COVID-19 pandemic "has delayed the implementation of the program in Montreal, the necessary budget has been transferred to Montreal hospitals and the first surgeries should take place in 2021."
