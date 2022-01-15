Hampstead council endorsed at its January council meeting Mayor Jeremy Levi's bid for a seat on the board of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, a term that ends in June.
Levi pointed out that the national group's mandate is to lobby the federal government regarding the funding of projects at the municipal level.
"The board consists of 74 directors...and there are now three open board seats for Quebec," the Mayor explained. "As Mayor, I'm putting my name forward to sit on this board. There are numerous advantages to doing so — one is that it puts us in a front-row seat for all potential programs at the municipal level, and it gives us a first-glance opportunity to see what new funding opportunities are available for Hampstead."
Levi also pointed out that a major issue in Hampstead, before and during the last election campaign, was affordable housing.
"I've made it very clear that affordable housing is not just an issue that can be solved at the municipal level, it needs a tremendous amount of support at the federal and provincial levels, so by me having a seat on the board of directors of a very large national lobby group puts me at a shorter distance to try to echo these sentiments."
The Mayor pointed out that council has to approve his bid for a board seat because Hampstead has to assume all costs involved.
"I don't think there are many costs, just travel for board meeting participation," Levi said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.