There is no threat to public safety in Hampstead, despite recent home break-ins, Mayor Jeremy Levi told a meeting held earlier this month with numerous residents and officers from Station 9.
Residents brought up break-ins at the early April council meeting, and Levi promised that a town hall would be held. The town hall was not open to media, as the town wanted residents to speak freely about their individual situations.
At the April council meeting, Station 9 Commander Martin Montour said he could not reveal details of the police investigations with the media present.
Still, the town did provide a summary of the May 3 meeting on its website.
• On hand were the SPVM, town council, town directors, members of Public Security and numerous residents. “During the assembly, Mayor Levi reassured residents that there was no threat to public safety. He stressed that Commander Montour and his team at Police Station 9 are working tirelessly to respond to the recent burglaries in Hampstead.”
Participants at the meeting “were reminded of the difference between a home intrusion and a burglary. A home invasion is a violent crime, where someone forcefully enters a residence while the occupants are present. In contrast, a home burglary occurs when someone forcibly enters a residence to commit theft or burglary when the occupants are not present. There have been no home intrusions in Hampstead and these burglaries are being treated as a top priority by the SPVM and Hampstead.”
(At the previous council meeting, some residents protested that police could not definitively provide assurance burglars would not break in when no one is home. One resident said his home was burgled in the late afternoon, a half-hour before his wife came home.)
• Commander Montour “confirmed that the SPVM has dedicated all the necessary resources to Hampstead and the director of public safety announced some impending changes, including foot and bicycle patrols. Hampstead has increased the public safety budget by 20 percent to combat this problem.”
• Notwithstanding the town’s new measures, “it is still important for residents to put prevention measures in place. Mayor Levi urged homeowners to take simple, inexpensive steps to make their homes safe, such as adding lights, maintaining lawns in the summer and clearing accumulated snow in the winter, and retrieving packages delivered to give the impression that the house is occupied.”
• Residents raised such issues as nighttime lighting, suspicious vehicles and individuals, the reliability of alarm systems, and the possibility of volunteer patrols. Commander Montour explained that “burglars are generally unarmed and pose no risk to people. Also, with the increase in public safety officers, volunteer patrols are not necessary. However, residents can continue to do their part by reporting suspicious behaviour during evening walks or walking their dog.”
• Mayor Levi said many older homes “have outdated alarm systems and residents should check their systems or consider other measures such as cameras. He told residents that Hampstead is not completely free from crime, but is statistically safer than most areas and could be one of the safest municipalities in Canada. Commander Montour confirmed that Hampstead has the lowest crime rate among residents in the country.”
• Residents were urged “to take action if they feel uncomfortable or uncertain and to not hesitate to call the police immediately. They emphasized that no matter how small the concern may seem, it is worth addressing. It is important that residents do not take matters into their own hands and contact public safety or the police immediately if they notice suspicious activity. They shouldn’t hesitate or feel embarrassed to report incidents, because it’s always better to be safe than sorry.”
• Residents of other municipalities and boroughs “have also been victims of similar incidents. However, the response from Hampstead and the SPVM was swift and resolute. The increased presence of police officers does not imply imminent danger to Hampstead or harm to residents. On the contrary, it demonstrates the SPVM’s commitment to ensuring the safety of residents. They have made it clear that they will not tolerate any criminal activity.”
Residents were also told they could ask questions by emailing pdq9@spvm.qc.ca.
