Hampstead council members voted 5-2 Monday night against a non-binding resolution brought by Mayor William Steinberg in support of upzoning the town's part of Côte St. Luc Road by replacing the current decades-old residential buildings with modern 10-storey ones.
Steinberg and Councillor Cheryl Weigensberg voted in favour, and councillors Jack Edery, Warren Budning, Harvey Shaffer, Leon Elfassy and Michael Goldwax voted against. The meeting began 37 minutes late.
Steinberg's resolution argues that 10-storey buildings will "result in significant new funds for the town" and make a new civic centre possible in four years, and that most residents want 10 or more storeys and a civic centre without higher taxes. The resolution said such a centre will attract young families to Hampstead and increase home values, amongst other points.
A Leger survey which more than 500 households responded to found that 35 percent wanted no change, 11 percent wanted six storeys, 13 percent eight storeys and 24 percent 10 storeys, and 14 percent more than 10 storeys.
Weigensberg said she believes a 10-storey project is the "best thing for the entire town." Edery voted No, and had no further comment.
Elfassy voted No, saying he has long been in favour of upzoning, but at up to eight storeys as a compromise, and possibly a recessed ninth floor. The councillor added that he listened to the concerns of residents.
"I strongly believe we should not connect the civic centre with upzoning CSL Road," he added. "Each can be sustained on their own." He also proposed alternate means to get a civic centre built.
Goldwax pointed out that 35 percent of respondents want to maintain the current building height of three to five storeys, and that some buildings on CSL Road are being improved.
"There were 544 respondents, of which only 12 percent are represented by CSL Road," he added. "59.7 percent want eight storeys or less, which represents a majority of the respondents. Only 38 percent want 10 storeys or more."
Goldwax also said that a 2019 referendum from area residents stopping a proposed CSL Road apartment building project "resulted in a higher turnout than this survey alone," and that a town-commissioned BC2 report recommended six to eight storeys.
Budning voted No.
"Quite frankly, I was dismayed to see this as a resolution. As a council, we put forward motions where we first deliberate internally and this was just unilaterally put on the agenda by the Mayor.... I don't think all of us are in touch with reality."
Shaffer voted No, saying he agreed with Elfassy that eight storeys is a "fair compromise.
"Whether it may take a few extra years to derive sufficient revenue to accomplish what we want to achieve, so be it.... I'm in favour of a civic centre, but not upon the shoulder of a 10-storey building."
He also pointed out that Côte St. Luc and Montreal West received grants from upper levels of government for big projects.
"I can't see why, down the road, we should not get a subsidy."
In light of the vote, Steinberg said the CSL Road upzoning process was at a "standstill.
"The residents have a right to know what their councillors stand for," the Mayor said of his resolution. "I have always believed that I answer to the residents of the town, that I am expected to lead and not just follow, and I'm certainly not supposed to cater to a small minority at the expense of a very large majority....I don't think the councillors are listening to all the residents they're speaking to because the vast majority of residents do want 10 or more storeys.
"We only have one chance to get this right. The only way we'll move forward before the election is if some of the councillors change their mind.... The residents have to get in touch with their councillors and let them know how they feel.
'"Lots of residents get in touch with me, but I'm not the problem."
