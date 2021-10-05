Mayor William Steinberg confirmed during the Oct. 4 council meeting that the $50,000 lawsuit he and his wife Doris launched against Councillor Jack Edery has now been dropped.
Steinberg first read out a statement from Edery regarding an e-mail the councillor sent to his fellow councillors and town staff in 2020 regarding beautification in the town.
Steinberg recently announced he and his wife Doris were suing Edery for $50,000. The Steinbergs contended that an e-mail Edery sent to council and town staff regarding beautification-related spending was defamatory to them. Doris Steinberg ended her beautification-related volunteer activities following the sending of that e-mail. Edery countered that the e-mail's intention, which resulted in an audit approved by council, was to prompt better financial controls.
At the Oct. 4 council meeting, Edery's statement as read by Steinberg said: "This correspondence is to clarify my email dated July 28th 2020. In that email I wrote that the following steps were 'For immediate action.' The exact wording should have been 'As head of Finance I strongly recommend.'"
The councillor's statement also said the "email I wrote was based on conversations I had with senior staff which I assumed to be true. I think it is important to clarify, as I have in the past, that Doris did not benefit financially from her volunteer work for the town. I never implied that in the email nor at any time thereafter.
"I hope this puts this file to rest."
Councillor Leon Elfassy said, "that was [Edery's] statement all along, Mr. Mayor. I didn't hear anything in this statement that he didn't say repeatedly in meetings. I'm happy that you read it again and reiterated it.
"I hope this will ease, somewhat, the tension and the problems, and possibly finish with this lawsuit."
Councillor Harvey Shaffer said "the matter is now resolved, that's the whole point. Congratulations to Jack Edery and the Mayor. It's all resolved and let's go forward with a clean slate."
"Excellent, I congratulate everybody for taking the high road and moving forward like adults," Elfassy responded.
The Mayor did not respond or dispute what Shaffer said, and moved on with the council meeting. But during the question period, asked straight out if the lawsuit was ending, Steinberg said "yes."
Steinberg was also asked during question period if his wife will reinvolve herself in the town beautification effort. The Mayor replied, "I hope so, but we'll have to wait until a new council is elected."
