Hampstead may reveal action against Bill 96 in August

The Town of Hampstead may reveal what action it will take against Quebec's new language law Bill 96 at the August council meeting, Mayor Jeremy Levi said at the July public meeting.
Levi was asked by a resident why Hampstead was not amongst the 23 municipalities suing the Quebec government over Bill 96, particularly because of how the law affects municipalities.
As previously reported in The Suburban, the provisions the cities want declared invalid and inoperative are the prohibition for contracts to be written in a language other than French, “even if both parties agree,”; allowing OQLF inspectors to inspect and seize, at any time without notice, any documents, equipment and computers from any municipal body; that cities have to declare in resolutions that they want to maintain their bilingual status if the English mother tongue population is below 50 percent; that the language minister or another designated minister can withhold provincial government grants to a city if they don’t comply with any provision of the law; and that a city has to punish any employee who does not comply with Bill 96.
Levi responded to the resident, but said he did not want to get into too much detail.
"We are working on something - it’s preliminary - but all of council opposes Bill 96 without any hesitation. We're vehemently opposed to Bill 96. I hope the 23 win.But, if we had officially joined as a plaintiff we would have forfeited our ability to pursue the attack we are currently studying.”
The Mayor added that the town is "actively pursuing a different angle, which I hope will be tabled at the next council meeting."
Asked whether residents will be kept informed of developments, Levi said "we haven't dotted our i's and crossed our t's. We want to have everything very well laid out before it's going to be presented, and that is supposed to be done at the next council meeting."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.