Hampstead-related social media lit up recently over a mailer sent to residents saying that taxes emanating from a redevelopment of the town's part of Côte St. Luc Road with 10-storey residences will fund a potential, elaborate civic centre, and other amenities.
"It is a very rosy vision and it all begins with up zoning CSL Road to 10 storeys," says the mailer.
The colour mailer adds that a six-storey proposal would result in the status quo, that the more than 70-year-old buildings in the area would continue to decline and would lower area property values; an eight-storey development would result in a civic centre within 10 years; and a 10-storey development would result in a civic centre within four years that would include a gym and indoor sports, a year-round café, an auditorium, library and activity rooms.
We asked Steinberg if he sent out the mailer and what his response was to the criticism on social media. We also asked who paid for the mailer, which has a Hampstead logo and an identification of town hall and its address. Within his response, the Mayor did confirm he sent out the mailing.
"[This] week, residents will be getting a survey on key topics related to the future of Hampstead," Steinberg told The Suburban last week. "Then the residents will have their say. Leger will compile the results and provide a report. It will be shared on our website. I don’t think the handful of very vocal critics on social media speak for most Hampstead residents. If Hampstead residents want the exciting new era that I am proposing in my mailing, they will support a new Civic Centre with no local tax increases above inflation. If they want this, they will support 10 or more storeys for part of CSL Road. Finally, I suspect most will also support sustainability measures for our town. Just answering three key questions will launch the town towards an exciting new era."
The questionnaire has been released, and asks residents their level of agreement with a new civic centre in the context of property taxes not increasing beyond the rate of inflation, the option of building height they prefer on a redeveloped CSL Road to help fund the civic centre and whether residents agree with some possible environmentally-friendly measures.
Councillor Jack Edery reacted to the mailer on the Hampstead Community Dialogue Facebook page, writing "I disagree with the message and I disagree with the financial claims made — 10 storeys is not the only option.
"A compromise height is possible," he added. "A height that works for the town and works for the affected residents....The Mayor's plan would require wiping out all we have done over the past decade. Wiping out our $6 million surplus that is currently used to pay for capital projects while nearly tripling our current debt load from $5 million to $14 million in order to build a civic centre whose annual operating costs have not even been determined."
Edery wrote that he does not understand "how a four- year timeline was promised for a new community centre if 10 storeys are allowed, given the Altus report suggests it will take 15 years for all of those buildings to be redone. These claims ignore our annual increase in operating costs and our annual capital costs of around $2 million.
"Without our $6 million surplus we will need to borrow an additional $2 million a year to cover our capital needs. Three years out from building a new community centre, we will be saddled with over $20 million in debt....or four times our current level.
"This is not a plan I can endorse."
Edery further told The Suburban that "at $15 million of our own money, [the civic centre plan] is excessive. With two-thirds in grant money like Côte St. Luc and Montreal West [have or are receiving for projects], then it is feasible from a capital outlay perspective. I still need to see the estimated annual operating costs to determine if it is feasible from a budgetary perspective."
Several posters on Facebook wrote colourful epithets about the Mayor, and denounced the mailer.
"Mayor Steinberg, I received your latest propaganda that has a great waste of good paper and coloured inks," wrote Fabiola Gómez. "Your colossal project is still based on 10-storey buildings on CSL Road. Have you forgotten that in November 2019, citizens voted against this project in a referendum that you made the [town] pay for and that you lost? With the adjacent streets, the whole heart of Old Hampstead would be sacrificed. Do you think you are acting for the benefit of all residents? You know the answer very well."
