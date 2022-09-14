Netherwood Crescent resident Larry Zoltak urged Hampstead to come up with a solution for speeding and increased traffic on his street.
"This is the first time I'm coming to a council meeting because I've come to the end of my rope when it comes to the speeding and traffic," the longtime resident said at the Sept. 6 council meeting. "The speeding on Netherwood is atrocious. I sometimes can't cross the street at a stop sign because people are flying up the street from the stop sign before through the next stop sign and the next one. In the span of about 15 minutes, I would have given out 20 stop sign tickets on Netherwood, and you can't possibly have the cops there all the time....The stop signs are a joke."
Zoltak praised council for lessening traffic on Netherwood by prohibiting left turns from eastbound Fleet during the morning rush hour.
"But I can't pull into my driveway at the end of the day because there's so many cars coming from Décarie Square and snaking through Netherwood to get to Côte St. Luc." The resident also mentioned heavy traffic from Netherwood turning right onto westbound Fleet.
Zoltak says CSL has increased its density, resulting in more cars coming through Hampstead. The resident added that a pothole in front of his house has grown "exponentially" because of the increased traffic. Mayor Jeremy Levi said it would be taken care of the week of the council meeting.
The resident proposed traffic restrictions from Netherwood right onto westbound Fleet in the afternoon. He pointed to left-turn restrictions during the day off westbound Fleet in CSL.
"Why are we not doing the same thing for an hour or so in the afternoon, no right turns onto Fleet from Netherwood? You will stop the majority of those people coming through. It's not Hampstead residents you're penalizing. There has to be something done to reduce the traffic."
The resident also suggested a "punitive" speed bump on his street to reduce the speeding.
Levi responded that safety is a priority for council, and said he himself saw a sports car burn through stop signs and then come to an abrupt stop at one of Hampstead's new speed bumps, as opposed to humps.
"The speed bumps are working. Our focus for those speed bumps was around parks. Now that we know that they are working, because nothing else is curbing speed in this town, we'll take a look at Netherwood and see what we can do."
