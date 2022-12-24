Hampstead lifts boil water advisory

The Town of Hampstead lifted its boil water advisory Friday afternoon.
"The advisory issued earlier this week (Monday) is now lifted after numerous thorough analyses of water samples," says a town announcement. "Tap water is now safe for drinking and no longer needs to be boiled before consumption."
The town has also advised residents to "flush your household and building water lines, including interior and exterior faucets; showers; water and ice dispensers, etc. 'Flush' is the water following the lifting of a boil-water order to clear plumbing of potentially contaminated water."
As well, "empty, wash and disinfect coffee makers and ice-making machines. Following the manufacturer's recommendations, change the filters if you have a water treatment or filtration system (pitcher, faucet filter or under-sink filter, refrigerator water dispenser, etc.)"
