The Town of Hampstead recently joined with other municipalities in calling on the federal government to collaborate with Montreal and Dorval to "preserve and protect federal lands north of Trudeau Airport, in the areas known as the Technoparc and Golf Dorval.
The federal government is also asked to recognize the "ecological value and biodiversity" of the area, owned by the federal government and leased to Aéroports de Montréal.
Municipalities, including neighbouring Côte St. Luc, reacted after the group TechnoparcOiseau announced that thousands of plants, including bushes and milkweed plants that monarch butterflies need to survive, had been mowed on the site, which is owned by the federal Transport ministry and leased to Aéroports de Montreal. They are calling for the lease to be changed so that the space can be protected, or that a federal park be created.
But Hampstead Mayor Jeremy Levi said in response to a question at a council meeting that the town has also launched its own initiative to help preserve the monarch butterfly.
"Monarch butterfies are possibly going to be on the endangered species list," the Mayor pointed out. "We're actually taking this a little bit further. I've asked our public Works department to buy milkweed, which is what monarch butterflies use to incubate... We're going to be allowing residents to come take milkweed and plant it on their property. We'll buy the milkweed— we hope to find enough, we think there's a shortage right now — anybody could come [get some plants] and we can preserve monarch butterflies in Hampstead."
According to butterfliesathome.com, "monarch butterflies begin life as eggs and hatch as larvae that eat their eggshells and, subsequently, the milkweed plants on which they were placed. Milkweeds and nectar sources are declining due to development and the widespread use of herbicides in croplands, pastures and roadsides.... The Monarch will always return to areas rich in milkweed to lay their eggs upon the plant."
(0) comments
