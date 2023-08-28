Hampstead launches legal action against Bill 96

The Town of Hampstead council, which opted not to join 23 municipalities in their recent lawsuit against Quebec's language law Bill 96, unanimously voted Monday Aug. 28 to launch its own legal action.
"The town will be initiating a legal action against the provincial government of Quebec, and more details will follow once the action is filed," Mayor Jeremy Levi told the meeting.
Hampstead, which had passed a resolution in May 2022 "vigorously opposing" changes to the Charter of the French Language, has hired the law firm of Gattuso Bouchard Mazzone, which a town resolution says has "the requisite expertise in constitutional law to challenge the provisions of Bill 96."
The firm has been hired to "conduct the underlying research and analysis to identify the pertinent arguments, case law and doctrine to proceed with a Superior Court of Quebec action challenging various provisions of Bill 96 as well as to draft and file the corresponding Application For Judicial Review and Declaratory Judgment and filing with the Superior Court of Quebec."
Lawyer Dino Mazzone, who was present at the council meeting, told The Suburban that Frédéric Bérard, a top Quebec constitutional lawyer, will be handling the case for Hampstead.
Mazzone added that Hampstead's lawsuit is "built on one simple but critical premise — the rule of law must be respected by those who wish to govern. If we do not uphold the rule of law, we perilously erode the very foundation of democracy.
“This lawsuit is not about the rights of any one group, is not about pitting English versus French, and is not a religious issue. This is a lawsuit that affects every single Quebecer, of every single stripe. We are a society governed by laws — a country and a province bound by constitutional protections and freedoms. No single government, no one Parliamentarian and no Premier can ever be permitted to flout the rule of law.”
Mazzone also praised Mayor Levi and the council, saying they "showed great courage and conviction this evening in standing up and advocating for the rule of law.
"As a fellow Quebecer, and as their lawyer, I am incredibly proud of what they did tonight. These ordinary Quebecers made an exceptional choice tonight to fight for the rule of law."
Mazzone said an American law professor, Michael Gilbert, "once made the following statement to which I fully subscribe, ‘if there's one thing that can keep me awake at night it's a vision, which I sometimes have, of this country being ruled by the wishes of its rulers and not by the rule of law.''"
